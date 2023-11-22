22-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Medical Doctor in Ghana

BlackNews.Com

NATIONWIDE — Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi, a 22-year-old from Cape Coast, Ghana, is making waves as one of the youngest medical doctors in the country. He recently graduated from the School of Medical Sciences at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), earning praise for his achievement.

In 2001, Gyamfi was born to a father who is a Business and Financial Advisor and a mother who works as a caterer. When he turned 5, he started his education early at Danem Royal Montessori School in Accra.

After finishing his basic education in 2014, he joined Prempeh College Senior High School at the age of 13. He graduated high school at the age of 16. He then immediately secured admission to the UCC School of Medical Sciences after he aced a “rigorous” interview.

Fast forward to September 7, 2023, Gyamfi proudly walked the stage, officially becoming a medical doctor at the age of 22. The second child and only son among four siblings, he’s brought immense pride to his family and friends.

Moreover, his graduation photos have gone viral on social media, sparking awe and curiosity about how someone so young could achieve such a remarkable feat.