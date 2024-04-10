Trump’s Perceived Political Psychosis Evokes Voters’ Epiphany

“Those who surrender their power, soul, and vote to suffers of political psychosis inherently faces a perilous epiphany!” John Johnson II, 04/10/24

By John Johnson II

America is the embodiment of its people’s values, beliefs, mores, customs, culture, politics, normative reality, laws, and religions. These cornerstones serve as the pillars of our three branches of government entrusted into the hands of elected political officials. Foremost, beginning with a president lacking leadership qualities, prudence, and law-abiding character, our society existences, civility, and prosperity faces a tragic fate. Former president Trump’s perceived political psychosis should evoke voters’ epiphany.

The National Alliance on Mental Health characterizes psychosis as “disruptive to a person’s thoughts and perceptions that make it difficult for them to recognize what is real and what isn’t.” This basic definition of psychosis familiarizes voters with one of the most common mental disorder; delusions and disorganized thinking.

Delusions describe an individual having false beliefs not shared by a sizable percentage of the population. Disorganized/confused thinking becomes apparent when an individual’s words and ideas don’t make logical sense. Hopefully, once voters conduct their own introspection embrace this powerful information, they’ll experience something often called an “epiphany.”

Well, for the undecided or reluctant voter, an epiphany as defined by Merriam Webster’s Dictionary constitutes a sudden perception of the essential nature or meaning of something. Consequently, the following information regarding evidence of Trump’s political psychosis should elicit a voter’s epiphany.

Shortly after losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump, even to this very day, claimed that he won, and that democrats stole his election. Despite approximately 60 court cases deciding there wasn’t sufficient instances of widespread fraud, Trump remains delusional. He continuously alleges having lost because of fraudulent voting.

Trump’s delusional sequels include proclaiming he’s the chosen one and compared his situation to that of Jesus Christ and Nelson Mandela. Unbelievably, he’s seeking approval from SCOTUS to grant him complete immunity from any crimes he

might chose to commit, including assassinating political opponent’s or disobedient Supreme Court Judges.

Further, Trump’s disorganized thinking and belligerent behavior revealed during interviews and MAGA rallies could result with the average person being Bakerized” or even arrested. Somehow, as a former president he’s shrouded in an impregnable shield. Florida’s Baker Act allows people to be involuntarily civilly committed if they’re thought to be a danger to themselves or others due to exhibited mental health issues.

Yes, Abraham Lincoln and Winston Churchill both suffered with depression. However, neither of them attempted to overthrow their own government, suggested that bleach was a cure for COVID 19, labeled Confederate/Nazis solders as patriots or raped a woman. What makes Trump so special? Is he the Republicans’ and white supremacists’ last hope for dismantling democracy?

Bandy Lee, an assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale noted that Trump’s oral predatory manipulation behavior had resembled tactics used by imprisoned gang leaders and violent offenders. Remember, Trump once encouraged police officers to rough-up individuals arrested because he’d hire lawyers to defend them.

Lee, following multiple conferences regarding Trump’s mental fitness, published a book entitled, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump. Surprisingly, it became a bestseller. The Washington Post rated it as the “most daring book” of 2017. Yet, the Republican Party and MAGA supporters have again elected Trump as their presumptive 2024 presidential candidate.

Trump’s incoherent statements, posts, and daily calamities should be warning signs of his unfitness for any elected office ever again. This certainly includes the presidency. Nevertheless, SCOTUS, his packed super conservative majority, made sure he remained on the ballot. They trampled Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. Were these justices really thinking about protecting the “republic?” Or were they turning a blind eye to honor their allegiance to their benefactor, Trump?

At this very moment, America’s democracy faces a dire and deciding fate If Trump’s perceived political psychosis doesn’t evoke voters’ epiphany. Voters should go, “Ah, Ah, Trump isn’t fit to work at Walmart and certainly not as the president!

YOU BE THE JUDGE!