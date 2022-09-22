By John Johnson II

America’s democracy and its foundational institutions of governance face a consequential dilemma. Unfortunately, this dilemma involves Trump’s personification of evil and his ability to corrupt others. The central tenet of this dilemma is whether Trump can corrupt the Republican Party and its base against their will, or can he only feed and elicit their inherent corruption? Or does he possess a silver-tongue? Thereby, as a silver-tongued serial corruptor, he’s able to convince others to blindly do his corruptible biddings.

Liz Chaney revealed that fellow GOP House colleagues quietly refer to Trump as the “Orange Jesus.” Amazingly, they’ll utter blasphemous remarks about Trump privately, but won’t confront him for his evil and criminal deeds.

Currently, Trump’s control of the Republican Party threatens the existence of our two-party system of government. This necessitates an examination of Republican Congresspersons to determine if they willingly succumbed to corruption or were already corrupted and just needed Trump to unleashed it. Sadly, the Republican Party is comprised of officials antithetical to democracy and remain pro-Trump.

For example, Republicans Senators Graham and Rubio harshly criticized and label Trump as race-baiting, xenophobic, and religious bigot. However, now they even refused to criticize Trump’s attempted overthrow of our government. Simply put, did both men harbor thoughts of overthrowing the government and just needed an evil leader?

On the other hand, Senators Margaret Greene and Ron Johnson’s corruption appears more driven by their white supremacy ideology and insanity rather than forced fed corruption by Trump. Greene openly supports extremist conspiracy theories about mass shootings and Clinton’s killings. Johnson is anti-science and has been a contrarian towards COVID vaccines.

Unbelievably, these four Congresspersons as well as their Republican colleagues hold the reins of power within the government. Instead of using their powers to strengthen democracy, they’re attempting to dismantle it. Imagine: their behavior is tantamount to having fire department officials who conspire and follow the dictates of local arsonists.

Recently, Trump aired a threatening prophecy that, “if he’s indicted, there’ll be problems the likes of which have not been seen before.” Remember, he once prophesized before being elected president that, “I could shoot somebody on New York’s Fifth Avenue and still not lose voters.” Was this not a prelude to his personification of evilness and penchant for criminality? Well, this prophecy was false because he never shot anyone, or hasn’t thus far. According to the Bible, a prophet must issue a prophecy which comes true. Otherwise, he’s merely a false prophet.

Thus far, Trump is a serial corruptor, an unindicted silver-tongued seditionist, a nincompoop thief, and a reigning “false Prophet.” Even now, he continues to avoid facing justice.

Judge Aileen Cannon succumbed to Trump’s corruptive tactics by disregarding her oath not to grant special judicial favors for anyone. Why would any judge grant special favors to a former president accused of stealing documents marked “Top Secret”? Is this not proof that she was corrupted and is unfit to serve as a judge?

If the Department of Justice fails to indict Trump for his alleged criminal behavior, the institutions supporting our democracy will suffer irreparable harm. This harm will be even greater than that prophesized by Trump, who’s a personification of evil!

YOU BE THE JUDGE!