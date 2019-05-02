Turning Anger Into Action

Tifanny Burks and Chanice Lee, activists with Black Lives Matter Alliance of Broward, led a community forum to address the viral police beating of Delucca Rolle, a 15-year-old Black boy in Tamarac. The meeting took place in Oakland Park at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Fort Lauderdale. The organization is hosting a march & rally this Sunday beginning at 3 p.m., at the African American Library and Research Center; more details can be found on Page 4.

(Photo credit: Jessica Bakeman / WLRN)

