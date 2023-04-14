Two FAMU Students Win Inaugural EA Madden Scholarships

April 14, 2023 Carma Henry Local News 0
Berry and Burns II

By Andrew J. Skerritt

Two Florida A&M University students, Sidney Berry and Ronnie Burns II, were named in the inaugural class of EA Madden’s Scholarship Program.

Berry, a junior public relations student from Atlanta, was awarded an $8,400 scholarship. Burns is a sophomore computer science student from Dallas, Texas.

Created in partnership with the United Negro College Fund, the Madden Scholarship Program supports the educational growth and career development training of students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). It’s one of several  “John Madden Legacy Commitment” initiatives launched by EA in 2022 to celebrate the impact of legendary coach and broadcaster John Madden, the company said.

On March 23, Berry and other inaugural scholarship recipients visited EA’s Florida headquarters in Orlando, where Madden NFL is made. During their visit, they toured the studio and heard from industry professionals about working in STEAM.

Berry said the Orlando visit was eye-opening.

“It was amazing. I got to network with a lot of people in the field. Since I am already interested in EA as a company, being able to see what they do, I got to see what pathways I can take and what they offer at the company,” said Berry, who has played EA games since she was a young girl. “I got to see a lot of behind-the-scenes and put a lot of things in perspective. It was cool to learn how they do what they do.”

Having played EA Madden since he was a little boy, Burns said applying for the scholarship made perfect sense.

“You have to go for every opportunity. I learned I can’t sell myself short. The program opened the door for me to meet great people and mentors in the field I want to go into,” said Burns, who hopes that winning the $12,000 scholarship would help inspire others.

About Carma Henry 21724 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Local News

Texas School District Bars Black Student Over Braids

May 5, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0

     Williams wears his hair in braids and considers the style a tie to his culture and ancestors. His family has appealed local school officials’ decision not to allow him to enroll, to no avail. The family says cutting his hair isn’t an option, but they also don’t have another option for a public school to send him to because East Bernard is the closest district to their home. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*