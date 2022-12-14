U.S. Hosting Delegation from 49 African Nations in Three-Day Summit

Senior administration officials said the Summit will demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa and will underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent@StacyBrownMedia

President Joe Biden will host leaders from across the African continent in Washington during a three-day U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Africa will shape the future — not just the future of the African people, but of the world, an administration official stated.

White House officials further stated that Africa will “make the difference in tackling the most urgent challenges and seizing the opportunities we all face.”

“I look forward to working with African governments, civil society, diaspora communities across the United States, and the private sector to continue strengthening our shared vision for the future of U.S.-Africa relations,” Biden said in statement.

Fifty African delegations from 49 countries are expected to gather and engage in discussions that include governance, investment, development, climate change, and health.

Brukina Faso, Mali, Guinea, and Sudan were not invited because the African Union suspended those nations and the U.S.

Eritrea also won’t have representation because America doesn’t have diplomatic relations with that nation.

In a press briefing, a senior administration official said America plans to announce, “major deliverables and initiatives.”

“This is also about defining a global agenda together where there are opportunities where Africans should – will, must – sit at the table and help us work through some of the most difficult challenges in this consequential decade,” the official stated.

The summit will explore how America can work with African governments on security challenges, and a senior official said the Pentagon already is taking a three-pronged approach – blending defense, development, and diplomacy – to address African security challenges.

Discussions also are expected to center on finances, morality, and other hot-button topics like human rights.

“While we do not wish to make our African partners choose sides, the U.S. strives to be the partner of choice by offering relationships based on mutual respect and values,” an official from the U.S. Department of Defense stated.

“By providing higher quality products and services and by collaborating with our partners on issues that are important to them. We are confident that our relationship will bring about long-term stability and prosperity.”

Senior administration officials said Biden’s foreign policy is “rooted in values – values like promoting human rights. Human rights will always be on the agenda, and the president will not shy away from raising these issues with any foreign leader anywhere in the world.”