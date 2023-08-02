U.S. Sugar Providing More than 2,000 Area Students with Backpacks and School Supplies For Back to School

Submitted by Ryan Duffy

CLEWISTON, FL – This fall, thousands of Glades-area students will be heading back to school with new uniforms, backpacks, and school supplies thanks to generous support from the people of U.S. Sugar. During these next few weeks, employees from the company will be on hand at community events to help distribute the materials to schoolchildren and their parents in Glades, Hendry, and Palm Beach Counties.

“There is perhaps no better investment in our communities that investing in our children to help them succeed in school,” said Community Relations Director Brannan Thomas. “This summer, U.S. Sugar is stepping up in a big way to provide local students with much-needed schools supplies such as school uniforms, backpacks, pencils, crayons, folders, and paper.”

As part of the company’s back to school efforts, the people of U.S. Sugar are partnering with local organizations and city governments: City of South Bay, Clewiston Library, Inspiration of God Church in South Bay, Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, Florida Community Health Center in Clewiston, and the Glades County Library.

Schedule for the distribution of school supplies:

– July 28, 2023: Glades County Library distributing backpacks and school supplies

– July 29, 2023: City of South Bay distributing backpacks and school supplies

– July 29, 2023: Florida Community Health Center in Clewiston distributing backpacks and school supplies

– August 6, 2023: Inspiration Church of God in South Bay distributing school uniforms

– August 11, 2023: Education Foundation of Palm Beach County distributing backpacks and school supplies

“We are incredibly thankful to U.S. Sugar for always being so willing to contribute to the community when it needs something,” said Nardina Johnson, Center Administrator for the Florida Community Health Center in Clewiston. “As a local resident and Mom, I know how much this means to parents as they get ready to send their children back to school soon.”

“The City of South Bay greatly appreciates the generosity of U.S. Sugar for supporting our children and providing essential school supplies as another school year is set to begin,” said South Bay Mayor Joe Kyles. “We can always count on our friends in agriculture to help support those in need.”

U.S. Sugar is a South Florida farming company that sustainably grows sugarcane, citrus, sweet corn and other winter and spring vegetables. The company was founded in 1931 by Charles Stewart Mott, a visionary leader who hailed from a long line of farmers. Since the beginning, the company’s success has been rooted in traditional farming values and respect for the land. For more information, please visit www.ussugar.com.