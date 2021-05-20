Ungodly treatment of elderly

By Kevin Palmer

Today, if Jesus were teaching about ungodly treatment of the elderly, his example could be a 90- year- old member of Tabernacle Baptist Church member in Augusta, Georgia.

A 90- year- old widow has attended Tabernacle for more than 50 years. She has faithfully paid thousands in tithes and now pays at least $300 monthly which helps to finance the flamboyant pastor’s affluent lifestyle. In addition, she writes personal checks to the pastor which he happily accepts. On top of that, family members of the widow who attend the same church borrow money but never repay.

Yet, the 90- year- old widow has been sleeping on the same worn-out mattress for 40 years and has neglected needed house repairs. There is nothing righteous or godly about widows or the elderly who disregard their own needs in order to finance able-bodied church members from the pulpit to the pew.