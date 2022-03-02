Urban League of Broward County and Hispanic Unity of Florida release State of Black Broward and State of Hispanic and Immigrant Broward Reports.

March 1, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0
L to R: Felipe Pinzon, President and CEO, Hispanic Unity; Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh, President and CEO, Urban League of Broward County; Dr. Edward "Ned" Murry, Associate Director, FIU Metropolitan Center.

The reports are the first of their kind to be published together for Broward County. Both reports view Broward County through an equity lens – in this case – through the Black and Hispanic stakeholders of Broward County.

The reports hold critical insights on:

  • Housing
  • Education
  • Public Health
  • Criminal Justice
  • Voter Engagement
  • Economy (Workforce / Entrepreneurship)
  • Broward County Population & Demographic Trends

Funded by The Jim Moran Foundation and produced in partnership with the Florida International University Jorge M. Perez Metropolitan Center, the reports examine alarming opportunity gaps drawing from dozens of public and private data sources, the reports revealed clear evidence of persistent concentrations of income inequality in Broward’s Black and Hispanic communities.

 

 

 

About Carma Henry 19155 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*