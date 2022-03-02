Urban League of Broward County and Hispanic Unity of Florida release State of Black Broward and State of Hispanic and Immigrant Broward Reports.

The reports are the first of their kind to be published together for Broward County. Both reports view Broward County through an equity lens – in this case – through the Black and Hispanic stakeholders of Broward County.

The reports hold critical insights on:

Housing

Education

Public Health

Criminal Justice

Voter Engagement

Economy (Workforce / Entrepreneurship)

Broward County Population & Demographic Trends

Funded by The Jim Moran Foundation and produced in partnership with the Florida International University Jorge M. Perez Metropolitan Center, the reports examine alarming opportunity gaps drawing from dozens of public and private data sources, the reports revealed clear evidence of persistent concentrations of income inequality in Broward’s Black and Hispanic communities.