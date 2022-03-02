Broward College President Appointed Class C Director Of Federal Reserve Bank Of Atlanta

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. – The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta has appointed Broward College President Gregory Adam Haile, J.D., as a Class C director on its board of directors, for a term that began January 1 and will run through December 31, 2023. As a Class C director, Haile will serve on the executive committee, alongside the chair and vice chair, to perform essential functions of the Bank, including reviewing and approving its budget and strategic plan and assessing its performance. In his new role, Haile will also chair the Audit and Operational Risk Committee.

Gregory Haile “This unique opportunity to serve the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta in an increased capacity is an honor and another way to represent the voice of higher education and South Florida in the decision-making process of the board,” said Haile. “I look forward to continuing to provide my perspective in policy discussions that impact the livelihoods of Americans.”

Federal Reserve member banks appoint Class A and B directors, while Class C directors are appointed by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington, D.C. Haile is the only higher education leader from Florida ever to serve as a Class C director for the Atlanta Fed. Last year, he was appointed as a Class B director and was selected by the Reserve Board of Directors as a Class C director before his term concluded.

Since assuming leadership of the College in July 2018, Haile has been recognized for his efforts to improve access to post-secondary education and economic mobility for residents in zip codes across Broward County with disproportionately high unemployment rates, low education attainment, and low household income, through the College’s new business model, Broward UP™.

Haile is also known for his exceptional record of representing the interests of Broward College through partnerships and service within the community and beyond. He has served on more than 40 board or in committee capacities and more than 20 chair or vice-chair capacities. He is the immediate past chair of Leadership Florida. Currently, he also serves on the board of Florida TaxWatch, Everglades Foundation, BBX Capital, the Florida Chamber, Pace Center for Girls, the Broward Workshop, the United Way of Broward County, the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, and he is a member of the Orange Bowl Committee, and the Council on Foreign Relations. Haile was recently named an Ultimate CEO by the South Florida Business Journal and listed among Florida Trend’s 500 most influential leaders in the state of Florida.