Davie native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s submarine force

Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Padron Photo by Mass Communication

By Petty Officer 1st Class Patricia Rodriguez, Navy Office of Community Outreach

NORFOLK, VA. – A Davie, Florida, native is serving aboard USS New Mexico, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Padron joined the Navy three years ago. Today, Padron serves as a machinist’s mate (nuclear).

“I joined the Navy to have a job that will provide both training and an education that pays as opposed to going to college and going into debt,” said Padron. “My grandfather was also in the Navy so it’s in the family.”

Growing up in Davie, Padron attended Western High School and graduated in 2016. Today, Padron relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Davie to succeed in the military.

“I learned a lot about diversity from my hometown,” said Padron. “I can talk to and work with people from all lifestyles and it’s nothing new to me. It was a very easy transition.”

These lessons have helped Padron while serving in the Navy.

Known as America’s “Apex Predators!,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.

There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).

Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world today. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet Combatant Commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.

The Navy’s ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as “boomers,” serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles. The Columbia-class SSBN will be the largest, most capable, and most advanced submarine produced by the U.S. – replacing the current Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.

Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.

Strategic deterrence is the Nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Padron is part of a rich 122-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.

Serving in the Navy means Padron is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Submarines are in the water at all times, they can get anywhere in the world, and nobody even knows you’re there,” said Padron.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is linked to a strong and ready Navy.

Padron and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“When you go through the arctic circle, there’s a ceremony and you earn your ‘blue nose,’” said Padron. “It’s not something a lot of people get to do. Also watching people, I mentor go through the ranks and accomplishing their goals is extremely rewarding.”

As Padron and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.”

“Serving in the Navy gives me the opportunity to see what I’m capable of and how far I can go,” added Padron. “I see opportunities in the future because I’m in the Navy.”