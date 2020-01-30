Urban League of Broward County Young Professionals Network to Host Join Week 2020

Experience “A Different World” during Join Week 2020 on February 3rd – 8th

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (January 27, 2020) – The Urban League of Broward County Young Professionals Network (YPN), a volunteer auxiliary group of the Urban League of Broward County (ULBC), a non-profit human services organization, is pleased to announce its annual Join Week 2020 activities to be held on February 3rd – 8th, 2020.

This year’s Join Week will expose local young professionals to the impact YPN is making in Broward County. Participants will experience a week filled with professional development, advocacy and community service opportunities, and networking with lead executives, while exploring the transformative services provided through the Urban League of Broward County.

“In this monumental year for the Urban League, as we celebrate 45 years of service, we are proud to have an illustrious network of young professionals who are committed to advancing the mission of the Urban League, “says Dr. Germaine Smith- Baugh, president and CEO of the Urban League of Broward County. “Joining YPN connects you to a national organization that is deeply rooted in obtaining economic self-reliance, parity and power for historically underserved communities.”

The Urban League of Broward County Young Professionals Network exists to cultivate a new generation of leaders that will take an active role in serving and empowering Broward County. The annually themed initiative draws hundreds of young professionals to discover the Urban League of Broward County Young Professionals Network by participating in a snapshot of events reflective of their annual programming. The Urban League of Broward County Young Professionals Network has garnered the support of signature sponsor, Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Join Week includes the following events: Cocktail Hour and Open House, State of Young Black Broward, Emotional Intelligence for Young Professionals, First Friday Mixer: 90’s Sitcom Edition, and Street Clean Up and National Achievers Society Brain Bowl. For ticket information, and to learn more about these event, visit www.ulbcypn.org/events.