Vilification of Judge Jackson

By Don Valentine

Forbes Magazine reports that Fox news ranks consistently as the number one most watched cable news station in the nation. In order to retain their Nielsen ratings, Fox contours the news commentary to appease the coveted 25-54-year old audience. Tucker Carlson, their top host, has mentored under Sean Hannity on how to frame the news to retain the Right Wing crowd. Right Wing is “Code” for describing the ever growing proliferation of people who want to retain the status quo of the old days.

This month Tucker has integrated this tactic to cast aspersions on Judge Ketanji Brown-Jackson. Her Supreme Court nomination hearings start this week. Carlson said “It might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was. How, did she do on the LSATs? … It would seem like Americans in a democracy have a right to know.”

In a clear sign of “Pandering” to Fox’s base, he did not mention something curious. Carlson was on air at Fox during the nominations for recent Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. He did not ask for their scores. Could that be a small “Racist” oversight?

The Fox slant is that she is only an Affirmative Action pick to fill a quota. That is another way to say “All you people look alike!” In actuality Judge Jackson is more qualified than 4 of the other 9 Justices. She graduated in the top 10% of her Harvard class. There is no mystery about the Judge’s score. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harvard law school, and was editor of the law review!