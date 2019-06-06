Village Life Shines Light

June 6, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0

Dillard High School Alumni of Class of 2003
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
Honorees

In honor of Lupus Awareness Month, Village Life FL, Inc. partnered with Dillard High School’s alumni class of 2003 for Panthers Put on Purple: Lupus Awareness and Fundraising Gala. Held on May 25, 2019, the event honored 5 amazingly strong Lupus Warriors, brought attention to the epidemic and raised money to provide a deserving high school graduate with a scholarship.

The Lupus Foundation of America’s advocate, Ms. Sharmane Hines,  joined us to share information regarding the disease and how it has personally impacted her.

In addition the audience was entertained by host & comedian Mitch Isley, DJ Slick Rick, artist Chivas Davis of Painting With Faith, The Village Life Dancers and Rapper Absoloot.

Village Life FL, Inc. is grateful to have been a part of this event. Thank you so much to everyone for your continued support. #ItTakesAVillage

Visit us online at www.villagelifefl.com for upcoming events and information on how to support or various community initiatives.

 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

About Carma Henry 13647 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*