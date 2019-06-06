Village Life Shines Light

In honor of Lupus Awareness Month, Village Life FL, Inc. partnered with Dillard High School’s alumni class of 2003 for Panthers Put on Purple: Lupus Awareness and Fundraising Gala. Held on May 25, 2019, the event honored 5 amazingly strong Lupus Warriors, brought attention to the epidemic and raised money to provide a deserving high school graduate with a scholarship.

The Lupus Foundation of America’s advocate, Ms. Sharmane Hines, joined us to share information regarding the disease and how it has personally impacted her.

In addition the audience was entertained by host & comedian Mitch Isley, DJ Slick Rick, artist Chivas Davis of Painting With Faith, The Village Life Dancers and Rapper Absoloot.

Village Life FL, Inc. is grateful to have been a part of this event. Thank you so much to everyone for your continued support. #ItTakesAVillage

