Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

As we get closer to voting day, there are more and more challenges for people to go vote. The Governor of Texas is making it harder for people to vote because he has made it where there is one ballot drop off per county.

Moreover, our Governor has tried to pass a bill where the people who have gotten out of jail have to basically pay fees to vote.

Once again, voter disenfranchisement is real and every time we take a step forward, we take two steps back. If we all go out and vote, we can make change. I know it may be hard to do so, but we have to.

It is essential! Your vote matters!