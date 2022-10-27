WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas Snider)

(Sept. 24, 2022) Airman Patrick Tizano, forward, from Miami, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Dylan Dipietro, Riverside, Calif., hoist down the national ensign on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship departs Busan, Republic of Korea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas Snider)

 

