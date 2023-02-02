Submitted by Roger Caldwell

Donna M. Gray-Banks is the Founder and Director of the F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival (Fiction, Romance, Erotica, Spiritual and Health), one of the largest book festivals for minority and indie self-published authors in Florida. The Festival began in 2011, and the City of Daytona Beach, Florida, began sponsorship of the Festival in 2012, and for the last twelve (12) years it has grown. The festival will take place on February 23 thru 25 in Daytona with 45 authors, and speakers, local, statewide, national, and international authors. The book festival will be held at the Julia and Charles Cherry, Cultural, and Educational Center, 925 George W Engram Blvd, Daytona Beach, Fl. 32114.

The three-day event starts with the F.R.E.S.H. Book Film Festival, sponsored by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the Captain Willie Miller Instructional Center. The evening will feature two films and a workshop by renowned filmmakers Marlon Mccaulsky and Lamont Gant and purchasing of movie tickets are only $5.00.

Friday the book festival begins at 12:00 noon, with a performance by the Palm Terrace Elementary School Music class reenacting the Black History book by local author Rekia Beverly. The book festival will have two full days of workshops, interviews, speeches, excellent dinners, and awards. This year renowned authors and book festival executives will share knowledge, sell books, and explain how they have survived and flourished in the mainstream and Black literacy/book business. Some of the renowned headline authors are Stevin “Hedake” Smith, Curtis Bunn- CEO/Black Book Festival of Atlanta, David Simon-CEO/National Black Book Festival UK, Janis Kearney-CEO/ WOW Publishing, Elizabeth Randall- Paranormal and Ghost Story Writer, W. C. Filmore- Daytona Beach Mystery Writer, and Rekia Beverly- Author the Children’s Teacher.

On Friday the day ends with a Kaleidoscope of poetry and music, to relax and let your hair down. Saturday ends with recording artist DeMarKus, and a Regional Poetry Slam, at the Midtown Cafe.