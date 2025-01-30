Close Menu
    Advertise With Us
    Local News

    We’re not the answer 

    2 Mins Read3 Views
    Kaaliyah Lollar
    Advertisement

    By Kaaliyah Lollar

    You keep saying we’re the answer

    That’s not something you should believe in

    If we’re the answer then why in the world do we still kill then

    They try to praise us

    Bc this generation’s still “woke”

    We just say the truth and mean it since we have no master to provoke

    Unapologetic, if they’re silent we spoke

    speaking the truth, spit it until we choke

    And Don’t ever forget we don’t really care who’s offended because what we say isn’t a joke

    Tell me if this generation’s the best y’all had

    Then why shame us for truly being who we are cause it’s rather sad

    The LGBTQ and black excellence are quick to be ridiculed but we’re the proof of a living gem

    Simply pawns in your sick game of life

    So we get overwhelmed

    The cycle of ignorance and a lack of knowledge repeats

    If we never learn our lesson we’ll all get set to delete

    I’d rather not live for the world but just live to die because I won’t take the world with me

    I’ll only have GOD on my side

    As I take in this toxic world one bit at a time like a worsening cancer

    Please remember the youth can only do so much unlike the adults of the world so alas,

    We’re not the answer.

    Share.

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Related Posts