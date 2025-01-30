By Kaaliyah Lollar
You keep saying we’re the answer
That’s not something you should believe in
If we’re the answer then why in the world do we still kill then
They try to praise us
Bc this generation’s still “woke”
We just say the truth and mean it since we have no master to provoke
Unapologetic, if they’re silent we spoke
speaking the truth, spit it until we choke
And Don’t ever forget we don’t really care who’s offended because what we say isn’t a joke
Tell me if this generation’s the best y’all had
Then why shame us for truly being who we are cause it’s rather sad
The LGBTQ and black excellence are quick to be ridiculed but we’re the proof of a living gem
Simply pawns in your sick game of life
So we get overwhelmed
The cycle of ignorance and a lack of knowledge repeats
If we never learn our lesson we’ll all get set to delete
I’d rather not live for the world but just live to die because I won’t take the world with me
I’ll only have GOD on my side
As I take in this toxic world one bit at a time like a worsening cancer
Please remember the youth can only do so much unlike the adults of the world so alas,
We’re not the answer.