By Kaaliyah Lollar

You keep saying we’re the answer

That’s not something you should believe in

If we’re the answer then why in the world do we still kill then

They try to praise us

Bc this generation’s still “woke”

We just say the truth and mean it since we have no master to provoke

Unapologetic, if they’re silent we spoke

speaking the truth, spit it until we choke

And Don’t ever forget we don’t really care who’s offended because what we say isn’t a joke

Tell me if this generation’s the best y’all had

Then why shame us for truly being who we are cause it’s rather sad

The LGBTQ and black excellence are quick to be ridiculed but we’re the proof of a living gem

Simply pawns in your sick game of life

So we get overwhelmed

The cycle of ignorance and a lack of knowledge repeats

If we never learn our lesson we’ll all get set to delete

I’d rather not live for the world but just live to die because I won’t take the world with me

I’ll only have GOD on my side

As I take in this toxic world one bit at a time like a worsening cancer

Please remember the youth can only do so much unlike the adults of the world so alas,

We’re not the answer.