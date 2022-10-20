What’s the second most important meal of the day?

Submitted by Sky Beard, Director of No Kid Hungry Florida

The school year is now in full swing, with bustling classrooms and playgrounds buzzing with students. Unfortunately, right now, hundreds of thousands of kids in Florida could be going to school each day struggling with hunger.

Luckily, school lunch provides the consistent nutrition kids need to learn, grow and achieve their dreams.

Research shows that for many kids, the meals they eat at school are the most nutritionally balanced of the day. When students get regular, healthy meals they are less likely to be tired, are more attentive in class, and retain information better.

With this year’s record inflation still leaving many of us surprised by the much higher cost of our kid’s favorite foods, school lunch is a free or affordable alternative. And it’s convenient. Preparing meals amidst an already hectic morning can be stressful, but rest assured your school cafeteria staff has got you covered!

So, join us this National School Lunch Week in recognizing the important role the school lunch program plays in the health and wellbeing of children, and celebrate the school nutrition professionals who work all year long to provide healthy school meals for our children.

