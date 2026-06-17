When Energies Match

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Ain’t That A VHIT

By Von C. Howard

I’ve always believed you can tell a lot about a person by how they carry themselves when they don’t have to prove anything. Some of us move through life steadily. Even-tempered. Respectful. We listen before we speak. We give room before we take it. We try to handle things with patience instead of pressure.

But I’ve learned something over the years: a calm spirit often gets mistaken for a weak one.

People see mild-mannered and assume manageable. They see kindness and assume compliance. They hear a measured tone and think; he won’t push back. And if you’re someone who naturally chooses peace over confrontation, you’ve probably felt that moment when someone tests how far they can go, because they’ve decided you won’t go far at all.

Until the energy matches.

Matching energy isn’t about flipping personalities or losing yourself. It’s not about becoming loud just to be heard or hard just to be respected. It’s about that point where you stop shrinking to keep things comfortable for someone else. It’s the moment you realize that staying quiet is no longer keeping peace, it’s allowing disrespect to breathe.

I’ve been there. Times when I let things slide because I didn’t want tension. Times when I explained away behavior that didn’t sit right. Times when I chose understanding for others but forgot to extend that same understanding to myself. And the truth is, people can grow used to that version of you, the accommodating one, the patient one, the one who absorbs more than he should.

So, when you finally stand up, it surprises them.

Not because you changed but because they misread you.

There’s a shift that happens when your voice stays calm, but your words stop bending. When your posture stays relaxed but your boundary becomes firm. When your tone doesn’t rise, your position no longer moves. It’s not aggression. It’s alignment. It’s your outer response finally matching the inner line that’s always been there.

And suddenly you hear it: “I didn’t know you felt that strongly.”

Or: “You don’t usually act like this.”

But you do. You always did. You just didn’t need to before.

What people often miss is that gentleness takes strength. It takes discipline to stay composed when you could easily react. It takes maturity to choose patience when ego wants performance. But gentleness without boundaries eventually gets mistaken for permission. And that’s where matching energy becomes necessary, not to mirror negativity, but to protect dignity.

I’ve come to see it this way: peace doesn’t mean passivity. Kindness doesn’t mean access. Respect doesn’t mean tolerance for disrespect. You can be warm and still be immovable where it matters. You can be gracious and still be clear. You can prefer calm and still command it.

So, when energies match, it’s not a transformation, it’s a revelation. People finally meet the part of you that was always present but rarely required. The part that says, without raising its voice: I am not here to be handled. I am here to be respected.

And once that’s understood, something important settles into place. The same calm that was dismissed becomes valued. The same patience becomes trusted. The same presence becomes undeniable.

Because they realize what you knew all along:

You were never a pushover.

You were a person who knew exactly who you were and exactly how far you were willing to be pushed.