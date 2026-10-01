When Will We See the Effort—and the Reward?

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A MESSAGE FROM THE PUBLISHER

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Florida Democrats have a unity message. My question is simple: When will voters see the effort behind it, and when will our communities see the reward?

Angie Nixon won the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate. She defeated Alex Vindman despite his enormous fundraising advantage. The party’s voters made their choice. Yet much of the conversation after her victory focused on whether the word socialist would hurt other Democrats. Nixon should be asked hard questions about her positions, as every candidate should. But why does it seem easier to discuss a label than to build a campaign around what she says she will do for families struggling with housing, health care, and the cost of living?

Jolly and Nixon have both expressed support for the Democratic ticket. They disagree on socialism, and they have every right to say so. Unity does not require identical beliefs. It does require visible work together: shared voter outreach, resources, public advocacy, and a willingness to stand together where Floridians can question them both. One event or one statement cannot carry a statewide campaign.

Black voters are repeatedly told to vote straight Democratic because so much is at stake. We know the stakes. We live with them every day. But what happens when those same voters choose a nominee and then must ask whether the party will give her its full effort? Does “vote blue no matter who” apply to party leaders, donors, and consultants, too?

Some will call it dangerous even to ask whether Black voters should weigh each race on its own merits. I call it accountability. A party cannot demand loyalty as a substitute for earning trust. Nor should frustration cause us to surrender our voice at the ballot box. Every race matter, and every candidate must answer for the policies they will pursue.

So let us see the effort. Tell voters what the party is investing in Nixon’s race. Let Jolly and Nixon make their common case together, openly acknowledging where they differ. Show up in Black communities before Election Day, listen after the cameras leave and return with results.

Then let us see the reward: fair representation, stronger schools, affordable homes, access to care, support of Black businesses and a government that answers to the people who put it in office.

We have been warned that we will fall apart separately. Florida Democrats still have time to prove what coming together looks like. The voters have done their part by choosing a nominee. When will the party show us its part?