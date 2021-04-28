With 5.5 Billion Dollars yearly US backing, Israel can break international law with impunity.

By Mohammed Khaku

On April 11, 2021, Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment plant was struck by a bomb blast causing severe damage a day after President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated new, more advanced IR- 4/6 centrifuges for enriching uranium to the level of 60 percent.

The Zionist attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility coincided with the visit of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Tel Aviv.

Did US give the approval, if not it shows the Israel contempt for Biden Administration which provide 5.5 billion (1) dollars of taxpayer money to Israel?

Biden administration is trying to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran while Benjamin Netanyahu, facing criminal charge is deliberately creating a crisis, and complicating the President Biden’s effort to return to the JCPOA.

US recognize that war with Iran would spell military disaster. Iraq and Afghanistan war were a failure – war with Iran will be the worse than Vietnam War.

Zionist act of terror will not set back the Iran nuclear program, but the diplomacy pursued by the Biden administration is in danger.

For four decades Israel has torpedoed any move that the United States and Iran might be making towards resolving their differences.

Israel is more intimidated by the possibility of improved relations between USA and Iran than its nuclear weapon.

The good relationship with Iran will limit the aid and the importance of Israel to America. So, the Zionist and the neo-cons in US will make sure that nuclear issue never dies nor peace with Iran should be achieved.

US and Israel intelligence agencies know better that Iran is not pursuing the nuclear weapons program.

Iran’s Atomic Energy describing it as an “act of nuclear terrorism”. This attack “could have been catastrophic. This is a crime against humanity.

According Press TV Iran has blamed Israel of carrying out the explosion at its Natanz uranium enrichment site and Tehran vowed revenge against the Zionist regime.

The Israel has perpetrated crimes against the Iran since the Islamic revolution of 1979. Just imagine what would have happened if Iran attacked Saudi Arabia’s oil refineries. There would be widespread condemnation. Of course, there is no condemnation aimed at Israel.

The Israel has a long history of indulging in terrorist acts. Cyberattacks like Stuxnet that had crippled the Natanz facility a decade ago, In 2010, several Iranian scientists were martyred, explosion at an Iranian missile research center in 2011, the assassinations in 2020 of two most important personalities – Dr Mohsen Fakhri nuclear scientists and major General of Al Quds force Qassim Soleimani.

Israel has also destroyed Saddam’s Osirak nuclear reactor in 1981 and Bashar al-Assad’s plutonium plant in 2007.

Iranian nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif labelled the episode “nuclear terrorism.”

Why does Zionist continue the crime against humanity with impunity?

Why does Israel would like to destroy Iran nuclear capabilities? By what logic there is that Israel has right to nuclear monopoly and possess nuclear weapons while Iran has not? Iran has never started any wars.

Ayatollah Rouhani’s team of moderate and progressive accepted the 2015 nuclear deal under President Obama because he had no interest in starting proxy war with Iran. Hence, Iran did not need any deterrent.

Iran has every right to protect its border because it is surrounded by US Military bases to south in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, and Oman, to the West in Iraq, and Turkey, to the East in Afghanistan, and to the North in Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

After all these sanctions, and assassinations the opinion of many Iranian’s including the moderates are that Iran should restart its nuclear program. The time of diplomacy is over.

Which country would ever make concession while their nuclear facilities are attacked, and sanctions not lifted?

Iran’s leaders know of their military weakness and have recognize that only policy that will keep Iran safe from any further attacks will be development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

This recent attack has changed many Iranian moderates who have long wanted a nuclear deal, but now many Iranians think nuclear weapons is the only way to prevent the Zionist Israel and United States from attacking and humiliating Iran.

The 13thpresidential elections in Iran is in June, which will be crucial to any deal with Iran. Iran’s envoy Rob Malley and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan are pushing for sanctions relief and the unfreezing to boost so-called reformists before elections.

The time for diplomacy for President Biden will be over soon. There are widespread speculations on who will run in the upcoming elections.

The failure of the president Hassan Rouhani administration’s promises to deliver economic relief from US economic sanctions has increased the possibility that a candidate who wins will have no intention of negotiation with USA.

There are numerous candidates running in the elections, but the two favorites are Dr. Saeed Mohammad, and Dr. Ebrahim Raisi.