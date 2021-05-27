 Women Are At Greater Risk To Get COVID

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

A study found that women are at higher risk to get the Coronavirus compared to others in the same age and sex groups.

These women that are at high risk are usually women who are young, healthy and have an underlying condition called polycystic ovary syndrome.

With that being said, if you have been informed that you have this syndrome, take extra precautions to make sure you stay safe and healthy.