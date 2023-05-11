Woody Woodhouse, Jr., Oldest Living Tuskegee Airmen Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree

Lt. Col. Enoch Woody Woodhouse, Jr., one of the last members of the all-Black World War II fighter pilot unit known as the Tuskegee Airmen, is honored with an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Norwich University during their 2023 Commencement Ceremony. The ceremony was held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Northfield, Vt.

Norwich University, the oldest private military university in the U.S., is the birthplace of the ROTC and is the Alma Mater of Harold “Doc” Martin – the first Tuskegee Airman. (Durwood M. Collier/Norwich University)!