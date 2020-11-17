World Renowned Medical Expert Highlights Vitamin D as Treatment for COVID-19     

Internationally Recognized and Award-Winning Surgeon, Dr. Leslie Ray Matthews launched a new campaign to educate the global community of the benefits of daily intake of Vitamin D. Dr. Matthews has revolutionized the use of “high-dose” vitamin D in the frontline treatment of coronavirus and other diseases of chronic illnesses such as traumatic brain injuries, heart attacks, strokes, concussions, ventilator associated pneumonias, sepsis, ARDS, and infections. A former Mayo Clinic trained fellow and Senior Associate Consultant (SAC), former professor of clinical surgery, and a former director of surgical critical care and trauma surgery, Dr. Matthews is no stranger to saving critical lives with cutting edge vitamin D research.

Dr. Matthews is one of the most sought-after medical professionals in the country. He has saved numerous lives with his patented approach with Vitamin D. Former doctor of the great Muhammad Ali, Dr. Matthews has worked with all walks of life to provide

