YMCA of South Florida Hosts 12th Annual Veterans Day Salute in Partnership with the City of Weston

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Sponsorships and tickets to the VIP private keynote reception are now available

FORT LAUDERDAE, FL. — The YMCA of South Florida, in partnership with the City of Weston, will host its 12th annual Veterans Day Salute, a breakfast to honor the service and sacrifice of former and current members of the military on Friday, November 6 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bonaventure Town Center Club, 16690 Saddle Club Road, in Weston. Proceeds will provide financial support to families of veterans, granting them access to the Y, its programming and much more.

Former United States Naval Aviator Captain Charlie Plumb is this year’s keynote speaker. He will share inspiring stories of valor and endurance that led him to transform his life in a profound way. During the Vietnam War, Captain Plumb flew the F-4 Phantom jet on more than 70 successful missions before being shot down and held in captivity as a prisoner of war for almost six years (2,103 days). In addition to proudly serving his country as an exceptional fighter pilot, Captain Plumb also helped develop the Navy Fighter Weapons School, more commonly known today as “Top Gun.” His military honors also include the Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, two Purple Hearts and the P.O.W. Medal.

“When you hear stories from veterans like the ones we will hear from Captain Plumb, you can’t help but to be in awe of what they have experienced,” said YMCA of South Florida President and CEO Sheryl A. Woods. “We owe so much to the brave, dedicated men and women who have served our country so courageously, and we are honored to recognize them, along with their families, during our annual Veterans Day celebration.”

More than 500 veterans and community leaders attend the Y’s annual Veterans Day breakfast, and all veterans in attendance receive a special gift.

According to the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, nearly 10% of the nation’s 19.1 million veterans live in Florida, making it the third largest veteran population in the nation. Since World War I, the Y has unwaveringly upheld its commitment to supporting all who have served. Over the last seven years, the YMCA of South Florida has provided more than $1 million in financial assistance to military members. The Y’s military benefits also include 25% discount on memberships and programs to all Military and their families, paid employment and volunteer opportunities, facility usage for training purposes, health and wellness seminars and cross promotions of shared resources.

In addition to Title Sponsor Milner Technologies, additional sponsors of the 12th Annual Veterans Day Salute include Keynote Sponsor Fision by Hotwire Communications; Partnership Sponsor The City of Weston; and Host Sponsor Bonaventure Town Center Club. Platinum Sponsors are Brown & Brown Insurance, Fifth Third Bank, Rick Case Automotive Group, and Verizon. Gold Sponsors are Cole, Scott & Kissane, Delta Air Lines, and Terra Verde; Silver Sponsors are Cleveland Clinic, Del Monte, Duane Morris, Hooters, JM Family Enterprises, and Marilyn and Ron Caraballo. Bronze Sponsors are Downtown Photo, Gunster, Nationwide, OmniAngle, Pomeroy Electric, Rumberger/Kirk, Schaffer & Sons, Snyder, and Vital Veterans.

Different levels of sponsorships are still available, as well as tickets to a VIP private keynote reception on Thursday, November 5. For additional information, sponsorships, donations and tickets to the VIP private keynote reception, visit ymcasouthflorida.org/veterans-day-salute or contact Aimee Fretwell at AFretwell@ymcasouthflorida.org or (954) 334-9622, ext. 1045

About the YMCA of South Florida

For more than a century, the YMCA has been woven into the fabric of the South Florida community. As a leading nonprofit, the Y is committed to strengthening community through more than 200 programs serving everyone from six months old to 100 years young. Our Family Centers and programs are inclusive, vibrant hubs of community life, offering a diverse array of classes, cutting-edge fitness facilities, life-saving aquatics, exciting community events, unforgettable camps, supportive afterschool care, and holistic health and wellness programming. At the Y, there’s something for everyone. Join the movement by connecting with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or YMCASouthFlorida.org.