Zeta Rho Omega Salutes the Veterans

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Zeta Rho Omega Chapter’s Target III Building Your Economic Legacy chose to honor and salute the AKAmazing Veterans of American Legion 220 under the component of AKA Operation Assist. The members of Zeta Rho Omega showed up during a torrential downpour and showered them with major contributions!

A short program was created by our very own Co-Chairman Barbara Lumpkins. The activity was kicked off with a Financial Literacy Workshop, which the Veterans were thoroughly engaged in. Additionally, the committee contributed many items at the end of the activity to include: fleece blankets, hygiene kits, resource guides, walkers, wheelchairs, and preassembled undergarment packets categorized by size.

The Veterans were pleasantly surprised to have received so much appreciation and so many supplies. It was our way of saying thanks for making the sacrifice to serve our country.

At the conclusion of the activity, Commander Roberts stated, “this is the first organization to show their appreciation in such a positive and impactful way”.

Zeta Rho Omega was inquisitive when we received a call from Commander Roberts asking if we could be present at their meeting on November 25, 2019 at the American Legion with no explanation. We received not one plaque, but two plaques for our outstanding service to the Veterans! Hats off to the entire committee for an AKAmazing job on creating a wonderful partnership through our acts of kindness demonstrated to our Veterans!