Bombs and Bullets in Babylon

The Gantt Report

By Lucius Gantt

I told you what was happening and you read it. You called me crazy and said this column was pathetic!

My condolences go out to all persons who received mailed bombs, who were shot in their place of worship and all people that were killed in recent unwarranted and heinous attacks by deranged and wicked perpetrators.

Devilish acts of violence have become more and more commonplace in America. United States citizens and communities have become more divided and more volatile because haters, bigots, racists, supremacists and nationalists have been given a figurative green light to hurt innocent law abiding people they disagree with.

Ever since the election of President Donald Trump, closet klansmen, new age Nazis and hostile haters feel emboldened. They feel they can realize their most satanic thoughts and dreams. They think they can do what they want to do and say what they want to say.

I know good people are afraid. God fearing people are hesitant to visit synagogues, temples, mosques, churches and other places of worship. Business and political people are cautious when opening their mail. Americans of all colors and creeds worry about walking their own neighborhood streets in broad day light!

Difficult days are not coming, bad days have been here since colonial days, since slavery days, since Jim Crow days and since civil rights days!

Good people have to pay attention to God’s signs that reveal what is going on and they have protect themselves, their families and their comm-unities at all times!

Most Pastors, Preachers, Priests, Imams and Ministers refer to themselves as men and women of God. OK, then act like it!

Men and women of God don’t fear modern day devils. Men and women of God are religious shepherds that do all they can to protect God’s sheep. Men and women of God protect their flock!

God always sends his servants to deliver his Godly messages to the people. Even if you don’t like the messengers you must accept and appreciate the messages.

It’s election time and voting is extremely important. Get out and cast your ballots.

But understand equal rights, justice and peace will take more than voting for the lesser of two evils!

All of us have a role to play in making America better, in making our states, cities and communities safer, stronger, more stable, more progressive and more righteous!

To merely put all of your eggs in a political basket and suggest that as long as you vote you will be protected and taken care of is a ludicrous idea and activity.

Don’t get it twisted. It’s good to support your favored and desired politicial candidates but you must also support your freedom fighters, your community activists, your community voices and your messengers from God.

When you go to the polls be smart. Understand that most, if not all, politicians that are endorsed by political parties, funded by super wealthy PACs and individuals and recognized by monetized associations, organizations and unions are, for all practical purposes, politicians that are expected to be controlled by those political parties, PACs and organizations.

I know that you don’t like for me to write like this but it’s true. After elections are over who has the greatest access to the winning politicians? Is it the Party leaders, the PAC administrators, the association or union presidents or is it you? Can the homeless get a meeting with the President or the Governor? Can the broke and hungry sit down for cocktails and dinner with the Senators and Representatives?

What’s wrong with political diversity? Why can’t political consultants, political strategists, political campaign workers, government staffers and employees come in all flavors with different perspectives and a variety of workable ideas and proposals?

When people feel put out, left out or shut out they get angry. When people feel exploited, oppressed or taken advantage of they get upset. When people believe their world has been disparaged, compromised or politically ruined, the people feel bellicose, they want to start quarrels, they want to provoke animosity and they want to start wars, religious wars, civil wars, political wars and gender and race wars!

When honest men and women try to tell you what is happening or what is going to happen, listen to them, read their writings, observe their signs and signals.

Don’t deny them, don’t dismiss them and don’t disrespect them. Don’t ignore them and don’t seek to run them out of your city, state or nation!

I know the truth hurts sometimes but the truth is always better than a lie, a trick, a diversion or a devilish attack!

Wake up people! Be thankful you have members in your community that will fight for your rights, sacrifice their careers and even risk their lives to defend you, protect you and make you aware that you are living, working and playing with people that seriously want to kill you!

Wake up! Modern day Babylon is under attack! Bombs and bullets in Babylon will continue until you get the courage to rise up and stop it!