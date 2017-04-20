North Broward County Links partners with Miami Dolphins and AARP to educate senior citizens on homeownership

North Broward Chapter Links and Miami Dolphin Staff pose with Chapter President Earline Striggles Horne.

Seniors doing chair yoga.

Written by Emma Winston

Submitted by JoeAnn Fletcher

On April 6, 2017, over 120 senior citizens gathered at the City of Lauderdale Lakes Multi-purpose Center at 10 a.m. to attend the 10th Annual Senior Luncheon and Workshop sponsored by the National Trends and Services Facet of North Broward County Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. This year’s event ,which was co-sponsored by AARP Foundation and the Miami Dolphins ,focused on the theme ”Hidden Wealth: The Value of Home Ownership”.

Participants came from churches and senior programs throughout Broward County. The oldest attendee was 104 years old! Masterof Ceremonies Lyndsey “Maestro” Powell from WEDR 99 Jamz skill-fully guided attendees through an agenda filled with educational, physical and fun activities. Seniors were welcomed by Lauderdale Lakes City Commissioner Beverly Williams; warmly greeted by chapter president Earlene Striggles Horne and facet co-chairs Leslie Nixon; Katherine M. Eggleston and Burnadette Norris-Weeks; had their pictures taken with Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders; and were charmed by handsome former Miami Dolphins football player Shawn Wooden. Ashanti Cultural Arts instructor Nzingah Oniwason had everyone up and moving..

Workshop presenters shared important information. Ervin Johnson, AARP Foundation Di-rector of Volunteer and Community Engagement, introduced James H. Carr, professor in Urban Affairs at Wayne State University, who spoke on “The Value of Home Ownership”. Local presenters included Andrea V. Busada, Director of Broward Elderly and Veterans Services, and Aretha Wimberly from Broward Municipal Services District.

After enjoying a healthy lunch served by North Broward Links members and Miami Dolphins Community Affairs volunteers, seniors settled in to play Bingo and win an array of door prizes, including an autographed football by Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Each attendee received a bag of healthy fruit and a Dolphins tote bag filled with educational information. Everyone left with smiles, high ratings on evaluation sheets and a promise to return next spring.