14-Year-Old Black Girl From Ohio Makes History, Earns 3rd College Degree

(Source: BlackNews.Com)

NATIONWIDE — Anita Bennett, a 14-year-old girl from Northeast Ohio, has caught national attention after making history by earning her third associate degree before even finishing high school.

While most teenagers her age are finishing their freshman year in high school, Bennett recently completed her studies at Cuyahoga Community College.

During the 2023 commencement ceremony, Bennett received a well-deserved standing ovation from her peers as she was awarded an Associate of Science degree and two short-term certificates. She earned the degrees in just 10 months and even graduated summa cum laude.

Anita’s remarkable journey began 3 years ago when she became a College Credit Plus (CCP) student at the school. The CCP program allowed her to take college-level courses while still attending high school. Impressively, she accomplished the feat of earning three degrees before completing her freshman year in high school.

“This is what excellence looks like,” said Michael Baston, the president of Cuyahoga Community College, according to Cleveland 19 News.

“Tri-C gave me a huge head start on my career, and this will make my life so much more fulfilling,” Anita said. “I will be able to start my career as an early childhood administrator at age 18.”

Looking ahead to her future education, Anita already set her sights on attending either Cleveland State University or Notre Dame College in the coming fall semester.