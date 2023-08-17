Interviewing a Pearl

By Samara Rawls

“Stay with the Lord”, this is a short glimpse of some of the wise words coming from Pearl E. Maloney, who I had the pleasure of interviewing this past weekend. Ms. Maloney has been a proud resident of South Florida her entire life, originally from Miami, Florida, then later on moving to Fort Lauderdale. Additionally, Ms. Maloney is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. Ms. Maloney has been a faithful member of New Mount Olive Baptist Church since 1960 and a member of AKA for over 50 years. Today, I will be reporting some information and great wisdom given by Ms. Maloney.

Have you always lived in South Florida?

“Yes, I’ve always lived in South Florida. I grew up in Miami with my mom, dad, and two little sisters. I’ve never resided anywhere else”

And have you noticed any changes in South Florida from when you were younger to now? Can you highlight any significant changes or development that you have personally noticed over the years?

“It has grown tremendously, not to our liking because a lot of our politics have changed, a lot of people have changed because we have people coming from different places and they are not the same as the ones I grew up around. People were not as mean as they were now. [Additionally,] many black people were not able to use the colored dressing rooms, but my mom always found a way for me to try on the clothing.”

Could you tell me about the most influential person you’ve encountered in your life? How did you meet them, and what made leading them so impactful for you?

“So many, Dr. Mack King Carter is one, and a dear friend, Dana Dorsey. She touched my life, I would think that because she had everything she needed to dwell, and we were happy we were friends of hers. And Dr. Carter taught, he preached, and he connected with us, knowing everybody’s name.”

How has your faith influenced your life’s journey, and what valuable advice would you offer to fellow Christians?

“Knowing about the Church and Bible readings and scriptures will help direct your life to God, which made me grow into the woman I am. Church has had a great influence on my life. Stay with the Lord, understand the values of deacon members, and learn to conduct yourself properly. Stay loyal to the services you attend.”

What motivated you to become a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA), and how has being a part of this organization influenced and shaped your life?

“I was familiar with the Greek world and had a teacher who’s AKA and other people in my life who were members of AKA. I liked the service that they performed, the great personalities of those I met and their whole persona is what drove me to be a woman of that culture. Being the woman I am, I was exposed to a lot of good things they did, for instance, service, not only to the community but to the church, and to other avenues to all mankind all over the world.

To conclude, from this interview, there was an abundant amount of knowledge that could be taken, and used in one’s everyday life. I took away the importance of keeping God throughout your life and making Him a priority above all other things in life. I hope others can take the powerful information, apply it to their lives, and further share it with others.