Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

In Lansing, Michigan, a troubling incident unfolded as police handcuffed a 12-year-old boy while he was performing a mudane task of taking out the trash. The police claimed that the boy matched the description of a suspected car thief in the vicinity, leading to the distressing encounter. The incident has sparked significant controversy and raised concerns about the appropriate use of force and judgment in such situations, particularly when involving minors. The case underscores broader discussions around racial profiling, excessive use of force, and the need for law enforcement agencies to adopt more nuanced and considerate approaches when dealing with young individuals, especially in non-threatening circumstances like this one. The incident has prompted a debate about the need for comprehensive police reform, improved training, and increased awareness of community dynamics to prevent such distressing and potentially traumatizing encounters in the future. The community and advocates are calling for a thorough investigation into the incident and for measures to ensure the safety and fair treatment of all residents, regardless of their age or background.

Submitted by Layla Davidson