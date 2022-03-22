195 Years of the Black Press – I Messenger Media Stands Among the Media Companies Who Are Creating a Better Path for its Consumers

Founded in 2011, I Messenger Media has demonstrated its kinship to the founders of the Black Press – John B. Russwurm and Samuel Cornish – by striving to help everyone in the firm belief that all hurt, if any, are marginalized.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia

I Messenger Media serves among the 230 African American-owned newspapers and media companies represented by the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA).

The company stands among the many who lead in clearing a path for a better tomorrow for all.

Founded in 2011, I Messenger Media has demonstrated its kinship to the founders of the Black Press – John B. Russwurm and Samuel Cornish – by striving to help everyone in the firm belief that all hurt, if any, are marginalized.

I Messenger was founded as a tribute to Le Messenger, a publication founded by Cameroonian journalist Pius Njawe.

Labor activist A. Philip Randolph and economist Chandler Owens founded The Messenger, an independent magazine.

I Messenger Media serves as the umbrella organization for Texas Metro News, Garland Journal, I Messenger, newsletter Metro News and the “Cheryl’s World” podcast.

“We are very important to readers, the surrounding communities, and journalism because we provide information, share information, and we are committed to ensuring that all citizens can access the information they need to survive and thrive,” said Cheryl Smith, the publisher of those publications and host of “Cheryl’s World.”

“After decades as a journalism professor, reporter, editor, radio and television talk show host and producer, I was provided an opportunity to own a publication,” Smith explained in an email.

“The decision was given considerable thought as I decided what I could bring to the landscape that was missing.”

She continued:

“As someone who has always loved the Black Press and grew up in an environment where entrepreneurship was the way of life. My family relied on the Black Press for information about our people. My family in Florida has subscribed to the Florida Sentinel for more than 50 years. I went to work as an intern at the Capital Outlook in Tallahassee and graduated from FAMU with a job.”

She insisted that those at I Messenger Media “want to be like those soldiers without swords who fearlessly told the stories of Black people.”

“We strive to find the good stories but also to fairly report the bad ones. We are focused on informing, empowering, educating, inspiring, and yes, entertaining our audiences,” Smith asserted.

“We bring a level of professionalism, ethics, and integrity with unique content primarily from an African-centered perspective that is appreciated internationally.”

When COVID-19 began, I Messenger Media pivoted to explore reaching more readers.

The organization established partnerships with eateries and grocery stores to disseminate its publications.

“We immediately began producing podcasts — bringing experts to audiences via Facebook Live and other platforms,” Smith recounted.

She noted that I Messenger Media publications transitioned from weekly to daily broadcasts with experts, educators, elected officials, community leaders, entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals, and others.

They also entered into a collaboration agreement with the Dallas Morning News.

In early 2020 we entered into a collaboration with the Dallas Morning News.

Smith called it an opportunity to pool resources and provide better coverage of the communities they serve while remaining true to the Black Press’ credo of holding mainstream media outlets accountable.

“The Black Press has been responsible for telling so many stories that would have never been shared. A look at documentaries over the years and it is apparent of the role the Black Press played in calling attention to the many societal issues and ills that have plagued our communities,” Smith said.

“Decades from now, our presence will be remembered because of everything from the Million Man March and Trayvon Martin to George Floyd and Vice President Kamala Harris. We have continued to be on the forefront providing accurate and contextual coverage.”