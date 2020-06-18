24-Year Old Man’s Body Found Hanging from a Tree Near Los Angeles

NATIONWIDE — Robert Fuller, a 24-year old African American man, was found dead hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California. Investigators say that his tragic death was a suicide, but his family believes there is more to it. They are calling for a more thorough investigation.

Fuller’s body was reportedly discovered by a man who was walking by the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The LA County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, and fire personnel responded to the scene.

Police claimed Fuller died of suicide after hanging himself, but an investigation is still ongoing.

When the news came out, many people gathered in front of the Palmdale City Hall to protest the initial suicide ruling and call for a full investigation.

Despite that, however, Homicide Lt. Brandon Dean, said there was no evidence that points to any other conclusion than suicide. Footage from around the death scene can help with the investigation but police said there were no cameras in the area.

Fuller’s family believes there was foul play involved and he did not kill himself. There were not any found notes or online posts that Fuller has written prior to his death.

“Implying that he was suicidal is really disgusting,” Fuller’s cousin told FOX LA.

“My cousin is not suicidal,” another relative said. “He doesn’t have no mental issues or anything like that. He did not kill himself and we are not going to stop until we get answers.”

A GoFundMe campaign has also been launched to help Fuller’s family with funeral expenses. It has raised more than $200,000, surpassing its $100,000 goal.