A debate over whether religious people are more legally entitled to weekend days off from work than non-religious people has arisen because of an evangelical Christian former mail carrier’s battle with the U.S. Postal Service over his refusal to work on Sundays

April 27, 2023 Carma Henry Local News 0
Photo credit: reuters.com

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

A debate over whether religious people are more legally entitled to weekend days off from work than non-religious people has arisen because of an evangelical Christian former mail carrier’s battle with the U.S. Postal Service over his refusal to work on Sundays. The case gives the Supreme Court another opportunity to expand religious rights.

On Tuesday, the justices will hear arguments in Gerald Groff’s appeal of a lower court’s decision dismissing his claim of religious discrimination against the Postal Service for refusing to exempt him from working on Sundays, when he observes the Christian Sabbath. Gerald Groff is a former mail carrier in Pennsylvania.

Groff filed a lawsuit after being penalized for repeatedly failing to report for a Sunday work shift. With a 6-3 conservative majority, the court has a track record of expanding religious rights
in recent years, frequently siding with Christian plaintiffs. A ruling in Groff’s favor could make it more difficult for businesses to deny employees religious accommodations. “The whole point of religious accommodation is that you have to make special or favored arrangements in order to have an inclusive workforce,” one of Groff’s attorneys, Alan Reinach, explained. According to Michael Harper, an employment law expert at Boston University School of Law, a ruling in favor of Groff could “give a preference to the religious because they get to stay home on their Sabbath or their day of rest,” which would be denied to nonreligious people.

Layla Davidson

Submitted by Layla Davidson

About Carma Henry 21833 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Local News

Former White House Coronavirus Response Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told CBS on Sunday morning that the US should prepare for a probable summer surge of Covid-19 cases throughout Southern states.

May 5, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0

Summer surges are now expected in the South, while winter surges are expected in the North, especially around the holidays, according to Birx. Birx said she pays close attention to statistics coming out of South Africa, where new Covid-19 cases have lately increased. […]

Local News

 Justice for Breonna Taylor

July 2, 2020 Carma Henry Local News 0

There are so many things America needs to improve on. Without us Black people using our voice, there will never be improvement or change. We have to keep protesting and speaking out. I don’t know about you, but I have had enough of being oppressed and not being treated equally. This injustice needs to stop! […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*