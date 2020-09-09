Is there a COVID-19 vaccine?

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

It is being reported that there will be a vaccine for Covid-19 in the coming weeks.

President Donald Trump in the past has said that the virus was a hoax. Yet, he has the audacity to talk about it now and tell us to get the vaccine.

The citizens of America have not been able trust his word in the past. Therefore, why should we or would we trust his word now?

Moreover, it takes years to perfect these vaccines and it took months to make this one. Scientists take years to make vaccines and they go through process after process, trial after trial, and experiment after experiment.

Why did this one take a few months?

Additionally, minorities are scared to get the vaccine because they don’t trust it. At the end of the day we have to trust God.