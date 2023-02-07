A Tale of Two Resumes 

You Be The Judge

Bobby R. Henry Sr.

I had the opportunity to review the resumes of both Ernie Lozano and Dr. Valerie Wanza. Wanza is the master teacher and Lozano is the subject. There is no comparison. Wanza checks practically every box in school and district-based leadership. Lozano has just started his leadership journey post the principal position. He is definitely on the fast track, but “whoa Nelly”. He ain’t ready. He needs a couple more mango seasons.

But you be the judge. Wanza and Lozano’s resumes are below for your review. You tell me. Who presents as Superintendent Ready?

Valerie Smith Wanza Ph.D.

EXECUTIVE PROFILE

Ethical Leadership ̈ Instructional Leadership ̈ Operational Management

High-performing, data-informed senior leader with a solid career history in the nation’s sixth largest school district; Visionary leader responsible for leading major system priorities; Systems thinker with a global understanding of the organization from parts to whole and whole to parts; Champion for student and adult learning; Leader in turning around low-performing schools as a building principal and senior leader; Catalyst in rewriting graduate level coursework to meet the ever-changing needs of a large, urban school district; and Effective communicator with internal and external stakeholders

Career Highlights

̈ Thirty-one years of dedicated service to Broward County Public Schools (served as a classroom teacher, central office resource teacher, assistant principal, central office coordinator, principal, principal supervisor, chief school performance & accountability officer and associate superintendent)

̈ Eight years of results-oriented executive level experience (administrative responsibility for school operations, principal supervisors and several support departments)

̈ Provided executive level leadership and support over a four-year period to reduce the number of low-performing schools from 29 Ds and 22 Fs to eight Ds and zero Fs

̈ Led the division responsible for preparing and guiding the school district through two successful five-year districtwide accreditation processes

̈ Co-led segments of the school district’s recovery efforts in the aftermath of the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018

̈ Co-led the school district’s conversion to 100% virtual education and eventual return to in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic

̈ Served as the project manager for a $4.2 million grant from The Wallace Foundation to focus on the role of principal supervisors, reduce their span of control, redesign the central office structures to better support schools and the creation of a national conference to enhance their work

̈ Provided executive leadership and support that led to the school district being awarded the Teacher Incentive Fund (TIF) V Federal Grant totaling $53.8 million over five years and the Teacher and School Leaders Federal Grant totaling $17.4 million over three years

Instructional Leadership Strategic Thinking Stakeholder Engagement EQ Astuteness

Areas of Expertise

Professional Learning Leadership Development Cross Functional Teams Motivational Speaking

PROFESSIONAL SUMMARY

Organizational Management Community Relations Fiscal Responsibility School Operations

07/2022–present: Broward County Public Schools: Office of Associate Superintendent – Associate Superintendent Extended Cabinet Level position that reports to the Deputy Superintendent for Teaching & Learning; Serve as the senior leader for the 19 Non-traditional schools (five ESE centers, four alternative high schools, three technical colleges, three behavior change centers, two community schools, one virtual school, and one full-time collegiate dual enrollment school); Serve as the senior leader for diverse portfolio of central office departments (Athletics & Student Activities, Choice/Charter School Management & Support, Home Education and Department of Juvenile Justice Programs); Work collaboratively with the Superintendent and fellow executive level colleagues on major system priorities

and strategic plan goals and guardrails; Advise the Superintendent of Schools and Deputy Superintendent for Teaching & Learning on matters of school policy and administrative procedures; Provide effective channels of meaningful parental, city/county government, law enforcement, business, higher education and community involvement in education; Monitor the development and implementation of departmental and school budgets, as well as internal accounts, audit exceptions, property assets and ongoing expenditures; Collaborate with all departments and divisions to support school principals as instructional leaders and operational managers – Currently Employed

10/2015 – 06/2022: Broward County Public Schools: Office of School Performance & Accountability – Chief Officer Executive leadership position that reported directly to the Superintendent of Schools through April 2022, and then reported to Deputy Superintendent for Teaching & Learning; Administrative responsibility for all of the school district’s 226 school leaders, 15 principal supervisors and seven support departments (Athletics & Student Activities, Charter School Management & Support, Coaching & Induction, Leadership Development, Office of Service Quality, Professional Development Standards & Support and Teacher Professional Learning & Growth); Worked collaboratively with the Superintendent and fellow executive level colleagues on major system priorities and strategic plan goals; Oversaw the effective operation of schools in accordance with district policies by developing, coordinating and supporting all resources necessary to maximize student achievement; Served as district project manager of a multi-year, $4.2 million grant from The Wallace Foundation; Recommended candidates for appointment to principals and assistant principal roles; Participated in the screening and selection of central office and senior staff employment opportunities; Advised the Superintendent of Schools and Deputy Superintendent for Teaching & Learning on matters of school policy and administrative procedures; Provided effective channels of meaningful parental, city/county government, law enforcement, business, higher education, and community involvement in education; Monitored the development and implementation of departmental and school budgets, as well as internal accounts, audit exceptions, property assets and ongoing expenditures; Collaborated with all departments and divisions to support school principals as instructional leaders and operational managers – District Reorganization

07/2012 – 10/2015: Broward County Public Schools: Office of School Performance and Accountability – Cadre Director (Cadre 11 – Non-traditional Schools) Provided direct support, supervision and guidance to the school district’s 19 non-traditional school principals (five ESE centers, four alternative high schools, three technical colleges, three behavior change centers, two community schools, one virtual school, and one full-time collegiate dual enrollment school); Served as zone director in providing support and assistance to three innovation zones; Collaborated with fellow directors to provide professional development and technical assistance to principals to support leadership development, curricular innovation, organizational management, and alignment of resources; Made recommendations to the chief school performance & accountability officer and the chief service quality officer concerning principal performance, operational efficiencies in schools, and allocation of resources; Worked collaboratively within the School Performance and Accountability Division to meet the goals of the District’s strategic plan; Worked collaboratively with fellow directors and other central office divisions to support the work of the schools; Assisted in the selection and development of new school leaders; Served as liaison between the district and local communities for school-related activities and projects; Served as administrative designee in the absence of the chief officer – Promoted to Chief School Performance & Accountability Officer

07/2007 – 06/2012: Broward County Public Schools: South Area Office

Area Director, School Improvements Worked independently in providing direct supervision, guidance, and support to 39 principals and schools (five innovation zones) and area support staff; Provided technical assistance to principals in supervision, evaluation, and other management processes; Monitored all necessary reports; Made recommendations to the area superintendent regarding the monitoring and evaluation of curriculum, programs, and operational issues like facilities, property and inventory, and financial matters; Assisted the area superintendent in managing the daily operations of the administrative

area; Assisted the area superintendent in improving the total operations of schools and quality of education; Assisted the area superintendent in meeting area and district goals and objectives; Interfaced with parents and community members to resolve school-related concerns; Provided professional development and support to principals, assistant principals, and aspiring school leaders; Served as liaison between the school district and local communities for school-related activities and projects; Assisted in the selection and development of new school leaders; Served as area superintendent’s designee on district and local committees, work groups, and task force initiatives; Served as administrative designee in the absence of the area superintendent – District Reorganization

08/2007 – present: Florida Atlantic University: College of Education

Adjunct Professor (Department of Educational Leadership and Research Methodology) Serve as an adjunct professor for courses in the Master of Science/Education Programs in Educational Leadership; Serve as a member of doctoral dissertation committees; Courses designed and/or taught – Educational Governance, Principal Internship, Leadership Theories and Assessment, Critical Urban Education, School Improvement; School Law and School Community Partnerships; Appointed to the Associate Graduate Faculty – Currently Employed

07/2002 – 06/2007: Broward County Public Schools: Lanier-James Education Center

Principal (K-12 Disciplinary Center) Supervised a staff of 68 employees and approximately 275 students in five unique at-risk programs; Managed a $2.6 million annual budget; Met the academic, behavioral and social needs of a diverse K-12 student population; Developed, fostered and facilitated professional development for all employee groups; Successful implementation of the school district’s partnership with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to provide a unique approach to meeting the needs of at-risk students and their families (the only partnership of its kind in the state); Successfully led school turnaround initiatives to improve school grade from F to C in one school year; Over 50% of the lowest achieving students in the school made learning gains in reading and math each year; Successful development and implementation of behavioral intervention program for elementary students in our administrative area (the only such intervention program in our district) – Promotion to Area Director, School Improvements

07/2000 – 06/2002: Broward County Public Schools: Central Office Administration

Student Planning Coordinator (Student Choice/School Boundaries) Supervised the student reassignment and Nova School application and assignment processes; Coordinated the district’s summer school program for one year; Assisted in the annual school boundaries process for all schools; Successfully processed over 10,000 annual student assignment requests; Crafted initial district procedures for processing McKay Scholarship Application requests; Chairperson of Superintendent’s Hardship Committee; Superintendent’s appointee to the District’s Policy Review Committee, Calendar Committee, and Charter School Application Review Committee; Accepted into the school district’s Intern Principal Program – Promoted to Principal

08/1997 – 07/2000: Broward County Public Schools: Whiddon-Rogers Education Center

Assistant Principal (Alternative High School and Department of Juvenile Justice Programs) One of the school district’s four academic alternative high school and adult education centers; Assisted principal in managing the daily operations of the school; Served as co-team leader for the school’s Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) accreditation review; Developed, delivered, and monitored the professional development plans for teachers and non-instructional employees; Supervised the academic program for the on and off-campus middle and high school programs; Worked with principal and teachers to achieve a 96% passing rate for GED candidates; Ten (10) of 12 Juvenile Justice Programs received a superior rating on annual quality assurance reviews – Lateral Transfer to Central Office

02/1997 – 08/1997: Broward County Public Schools: Human Resource Development

Resource Teacher (Professional Orientation Program) One of four teacher-trainers in the Instructional Development Unit; Successfully assisted principals and professional development teams in providing support, mentoring and coaching to educators new to the profession, new to our school district, and/or in the documentation phase of the Instructional Performance Appraisal System (IPAS); Assisted in the

Assistant Principal

08/1992 – 02/1997: Broward County Public Schools: Dillard High School

Classroom Teacher (9-12 English, Peer Counseling, ESOL) Faculty member of a comprehensive high school that served a diverse student population offering standard curricular and ESE programs and housed two magnet programs (computer/emerging technologies and performing/visual arts); Freshman and Sophomore Class Advisor; In 1996, Peer Counseling Program honored as a model program for the school district; In 1995, had highest percentage in the school of Grade 10 students scoring Level 6 on FCAT Writing (then Florida Writes!) – Lateral Transfer to Central Office

Professional Experiences Relevant to Essential Performance Responsibilities

As associate superintendent, co-led the process of realigning the Office of School Performance & Accountability into three geographical regional offices and an associate superintendent office

As associate superintendent, co-led the successful implementation of the districtwide Success Saturdays Extended Learning initiative offered at 33 locations across the county

As associate superintendent, developed a pathway to attract students in Home Education back to our school district through opportunities available at Broward Virtual School and our alternative high schools

As associate superintendent, lead the Policy Review Project for the Learning Communities segment of the Teaching & Learning Division

As associate superintendent, work collaboratively with the Student Services and Exceptional Student Education Departments on the appropriate settings and transition processes for students identified for assignment to an alternate school setting

As chief school performance & accountability officer, provided senior level leadership and support to schools that resulted in the school district’s overall accountability 2021-22 data returning to pre- pandemic outcomes and a rating of B (one percentage point from an A)

As chief school performance & accountability officer, provided senior level leadership that guided the development and implementation of central office protocols that empowered schools to create site- based initiatives to address student learning loss because of COVID-19 pandemic

As chief school performance & accountability officer, redesigned the portfolio of schools assigned to principal supervisors to foster vertical and horizontal pathways for collegial collaboration and consistency among schools

As chief school performance & accountability officer, created two portfolios of schools with a reduced span of control to focus on turnaround efforts in the most academically fragile schools in the school district

As chief school performance & accountability officer, provided executive level leadership over a four- year period (2015-16 to 2018-19) to reduce the number of low performing schools from 29 Ds and 22 Fs to eight Ds and no Fs

As chief school performance & accountability officer, led the division responsible for preparing and guiding the school district through two successful five-year districtwide accreditation cycles

As chief school performance & accountability officer, provided the leadership and support necessary to develop and host the nation’s only annual National Summit for Principal Supervisors

As chief school performance & accountability officer, co-led segments of the school district’s recovery efforts in the aftermath of tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018

As chief school performance & accountability officer, co-led the relocation of Rickards Middle School students and staff to Broward College North Campus after a major structural failure and the relocation back to the on-site portable complex until the replacement facility is completed

As chief school performance & accountability officer, co-led districtwide and school-specific crisis and natural emergency responses (facilities, communication, staffing, support services and community involvement)

As chief school performance & accountability officer, co-led the school district’s multi-faceted approach to convert all instructional and school-based operational efforts to virtual systems during the COVID-19 pandemic and the transition back to in-person learning and school operations

As chief school performance & accountability officer, provided the visionary leadership and operational support for the creation and implementation of the Intern Director Program, an extension of our pipeline programs for succession planning

As chief school performance & accountability officer, provided the visionary leadership and operational support for the creation and implementation of the District Administrator Support Program to provide professional learning opportunities to central office administrators

As chief school performance & accountability officer, provided the visionary leadership and support to create and implement the collaborative school visits process to eliminate silos and create a seamless process for principal supervisors, academic directors and student services directors to walk schools jointly utilizing a common lens to identify best practices to be shared across school and areas needing additional support in specified schools

As chief school performance & accountability officer, co-led the school district initiatives with schools and support departments to increase the overall graduation rate (including charter schools and non-traditional schools) over a five-year period (2015-16 to 2019-20) from 78% to 89%

As chief school performance & accountability officer, served as the senior leader for the four professional learning departments responsible for ensuring quality professional learning is developed, delivered and evaluated to improve learning for school staff and administrators

As chief school performance & accountability officer, informed the Superintendent of Schools and senior leaders about matters regarding all elements of school performance & accountability within the Teaching & Learning Division

As associate superintendent and chief school performance & accountability officer, serve as the senior leader over the daily operations of the Charter School Management & Support Department, which provides all aspects of charter school compliance and technical assistance for 90 charter schools

As associate superintendent and chief school performance & accountability officer, oversee the daily operations of the Athletics & Student Activities Department, which coordinates all middle school and high school athletic programs, coordinate the logistics for all 45 annual graduation ceremonies, coordinate county student government and student leadership clubs and activities, oversee the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp (JROTC) programs and coordinate the Student Enrichment Through the Arts (SEAS) Program

As chief school performance & accountability officer, supervised the Office of Service Quality, which oversaw administrative processes for all schools (field trip requests, school choice, facility rentals, parent concerns, suspension appeals and other operational matters) that freed principal supervisors to devote more of their time to coaching principals

As chief school performance & accountability officer, provided leadership and support to school improvement process for schools

As principal and area/cadre director and chief school performance & accountability officer, ensure that Pre-K through Adult curriculum and initiatives are horizontally and vertically aligned throughout assigned schools and innovation zones

As associate superintendent and chief school performance & accountability officer, co-facilitated workshop topics and participate in collaborative planning sessions with the School Board, Superintendent of Schools and division chiefs

As associate superintendent, chief school performance & accountability officer, area/cadre director and principal, maintain current knowledge of state statutes, federal regulation, district rules and policies, in

addition to in-depth knowledge and experience in day-to-day school-level operations, including curriculum and instruction, school improvement process, student performance assessment, school boundaries, FTE generation, budget development and management, personnel allocation, employee evaluations, transportation system, food service program, and current collective bargaining agreements

As cadre director, worked collaboratively in the Student Success Opportunity Schools (SSOS) initiative to successfully reconfigure the grade configuration and service delivery model for the three behavior change schools

As cadre director, provided support for the implementation of the PROMISE Program, the school district’s systemic initiative to end the schoolhouse to jailhouse pipeline

As cadre director, co-led the collaborative efforts to successfully repurpose and transition the Arthur Ashe Middle School facility to a branch campus of Atlantic Technical College

As cadre director, facilitated and participated in the collaborative efforts to consolidate the emotionally/behaviorally disabled centers from three schools to two schools

As cadre director, co-led the collaboration to expand the service delivery model of the College Academy at Broward College and Broward Virtual School

As cadre director, worked collaboratively on the team to convert Wingate Oaks Center from a district school to a charter school; ultimately, the school remained a district school

As cadre director, led the efforts to revise Policy 5307, Secondary Student Parking, Policy 6607, Refund of Post-Secondary/Adult Program Fees, Policy 4002.14, Selection and Appointment of School-Based Administrators and job descriptions for assistant principal, principal and cadre director positions

As cadre director, coordinated the efforts that led to the successful renaming of the three technical centers to technical colleges

As area director, provided support to some of the most fragile schools in the area and assisted principals in overcoming barriers that impeded student achievement and school effectiveness (Collins Elementary School – C to sustained A, Sea Castle Elementary School – C to A, Olsen Middle School – C to sustained A/B, Miramar High School became the first urban high school in the area to receive an A, South Broward High School – D to sustained B)

As area/cadre director, developed strategies and provided leadership in administering effective schools including developing and implementing relevant and rigorous academic programs emphasizing the use of a variety of student scheduling and employee staffing methods while monitoring the intent and spirit of SBBC Policy 4000 – Student Progression Plan in assigned schools

As area/cadre director, collaborated regularly with area superintendent/chief school performance & accountability officer and area directors/cadre directors (within assigned area and across all administrative areas to discuss the needs of all schools, talent development among all levels of school leadership, and provide/coordinate area and district support for schools to meet school improvement and student achievement goals

As area/cadre director and lead center principal, provided leadership and worked collaboratively with peers and direct reports to ensure that school goals and improvement plans, curricular offerings and instructional delivery methods were student-focused, research-based and aligned with district policies, which were predicated on the District’s Strategic Plan, the BEST Blueprint, state statutes and federal regulations

As area/cadre director and principal, assisted in the interpretation of a variety of programs, philosophies and policies of the district to staff, students, and community stakeholders

As area/cadre director, developed and provided reports and analyses to area superintendent/chief school performance & accountability officer regarding the status of assigned schools’ performance and progress in the areas of teaching, learning, and school effectiveness to make recommendations for strengthening school leadership, instructional programs and school repurposing

As area/cadre director, conducted regular school visits in a collegial manner in assigned schools to provide technical assistance to principals in supervision, evaluation, leadership and management practices

As area director, broke the paradigm of innovation zones functioning in silos and brought assigned zones together for monthly professional learning

As area director, annually selected principals to work with assistant principals in the area assistant principal council to provide mentoring and professional learning experiences, while building succession planning capacity in the area for all levels of leadership

As area director, created principal and assistant principal teams to conduct regular school visits to provide technical assistance to school-based leadership teams and share best practices in instructional leadership, curricular innovation, and operational management

As area/cadre director and lead center principal, collaborated with multiple district offices and divisions to plan, design, and facilitate on-going professional learning and high quality, structured coaching and mentoring for principals and assistant principals

As area director, coordinated, developed and facilitated staff development activities for the monthly principal and assistant principal meetings and the area assistant principal council professional learning community

As area director, coordinated the South Area Leaders of Tomorrow (S.A.L.T.) Administrative Mentoring Program for aspiring leaders; guided the work of the assistant principals who served as site-based mentors and provided pre-service administrative experiences, networking opportunities, and professional development in school leadership to the participants

As area/cadre director, assigned mentors and coaches for new principals, intern principals, and new assistant principals

As area/cadre director, regularly monitored assigned school administrators and school performance using student achievement and operational data utilizing a variety of techniques and sources

As area director, ensured that the area elementary curriculum council was properly executed and functioning each year

As area/cadre director, assisted the area superintendent/chief school performance & accountability officer in analyzing programmatic needs and placement of services throughout the area/district to yield the greatest return on investment

As area/cadre director, worked closely with district and school personnel to support school improvement initiatives and processes and regularly monitor school improvement plans and membership of the school improvement teams for the area (including school improvement goals, staff development needs, school budget allocations, school safety plans, behavior plans, and adequate yearly progress/differentiated accountability plans)

As area/cadre director, principal and central office administrator participated in the screening and selection processes of assistant principals, principals, central and area office administrators, and senior staff administrators

As area director, served on the district Administrative Personnel Performance Appraisal System (APPAS) Committee

As area director, participated in the efforts led by the Non-Instructional Staffing Office in redesigning the administrative evaluation document to align with the Florida Principal Leadership Standards

As area director, evaluated the job performance of 39 principals with frequent communication and feedback while providing input to the area superintendent in the evaluation of area office senior staff members (ESE coordinator, student services coordinator, business analyst, assistant director- administration, instructional technology specialist) and clerical staff

As chief school performance & accountability officer, area/cadre director and central office administrator, participated in the annual school boundaries process

As area director and principal, participated in Instructional Council, served as Center Principal Chair serving on the Superintendent’s Executive Leadership Team (then Senior Management), and served as a Co-Zone Facilitator

As area/cadre director, collaborated with appropriate school, area, and district staff from a variety of departments/divisions (Talent Acquisition, Portfolio Services, Instruction and Interventions, Student Support Services, ESE, Physical Plant Operations, Transportation, Food Service, Budget) to facilitate operational procedures that maximize the educational process

As area/cadre director and lead center principal, collaborated with departments/divisions and level chair principals for planning and conducting monthly principal and assistant principal meetings to continually update school-based administrators on all educational policy decisions and district initiatives

As area director, coordinated and facilitated efforts associated with the opening of a new school, including interfacing with city officials and community members throughout the school boundary process, working with the principal in staff selection, curricular planning, and school naming; coordinated the efforts of multiple district departments (Curriculum, Transportation, Facilities, Innovative Programs, Personnel, Budget and Human Resource Development); coordinated the facility contingency planning efforts to temporarily house the school in an alternate location due to a delay in construction

As area/cadre director, provided input to the area superintendent/chief school performance & accountability officer on the recommendation of principal appointments and the selection of assistant principal appointments

As area/cadre director, represented the area superintendent/chief school performance & accountability officer in matters concerning school grade inquiries, personnel management, and hearing grievances filed against school-based administrators

As area/cadre director, served as area superintendent/chief school performance & accountability officer designee providing all aspects of leadership in his absence

As area/cadre director, participated in structured, research-based professional development and learning communities with colleagues and other leaders in principal supervision and development process that allows for individual and collective reflection and growth to improve their performance

As area/cadre director, principal and assistant principal, and provided leadership in planning and development of programs resulting from local, state, and federal initiatives relating to vocational, adult, alternative, and ESE centers

As area/cadre director and principal, facilitated effective channels for meaningful community involvement in education through participation in area advisories, appropriate Diversity Committee Meetings, Facilities Task Force Meetings and applicable municipal educational advisory boards

As area/cadre director, monitored the development of school and center budgets and assisted principals in managing internal accounts, property and inventory and payroll processes/procedures

As area/cadre director, developed and recommended contingency plans to assist schools in meeting class size, the opening of new schools, and potential relocation of existing programs due to facility concerns

As area director, served on Qualification Selection Evaluation Committee (QSEC), Site Review Committee, and area superintendent’s designee for Audit Committee Meetings

As area/cadre director, assisted the area superintendent/chief school performance & accountability officer in developing annual area goals and projects that were consistent with the Superintendent’s goals and the District’s Strategic Plan and participated in the development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of educational processes

As area director, appointed to participate in the annual Superintendent’s Evaluation Process

As area/cadre director and principal, interacted with city and county government, law enforcement, fire and safety, mental health, child protection agency, faith-based organizations, and business partners to

enhance the understanding of district initiatives, elicit support, and implement joint educational initiatives

As area/cadre director, assisted the area superintendent/chief school performance & accountability officer in informing the Superintendent of Schools of potential problems or unusual events andresponded to and/or resolved inquiries and school/district-based concerns in a timely manner

As a veteran school board employee, participate in appropriate staff development programs, stay abreast of current applicable job-related trends, comply with all safety mandates, adhere to all district/state/federal laws and perform other duties as assigned by supervisor

2022 – pres.:

2019 – 21:

2017 – pres.: 2015 – pres.: 2015 – pres.: 2015 – 18: 2013 – pres.: 2013 – 16: 2012 – pres.:

2010 – 12: 2010 – pres.: 2008:

2007 – 08:

2007 – pres.: 2007:

2006 – 12: 2006 – 07: 2006 – 07: 2006 – pres.: 2006 – 08:

2005 – 07:

2005 – 07: 2005 – 07:

2005 – 07: 2004 – 05:

2004 – pres.:

Professional and Community Involvement Activities

Member, Ft. Lauderdale Branch of National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

Member, Aspen Institute Chief School Officers and Chief Academic Officers Professional Learning Community

Member, Ft. Lauderdale/Miami American Heart Association Board of Directors

Member, Council of the Great City Schools Chief School Officers Professional Network Member, Circuit 17 Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) Advisory Board

Member, FAU College of Education Advisory Board

Member, Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD)

Member, The Leadership and Learning Center (Certified SBBC/FAU Trainer)

Selected to develop course curriculum and teach in the SBBC partnership with

Florida Atlantic University – Principal Rapid Orientation and Preparation in Educational Leadership (PROPEL) Program

Chair, Broward Area Directors (BAD) Group

Consulting Educator, Koinonia Community Development Corporation

Inducted Member, Phi Kappa Phi (ΦΚΦ) Honor Society

One of four principals selected to serve as a clinical adjunct professor for the inaugural cohort for the Masters in Educational Leadership Pilot Partnership between Florida Atlantic University and The School Board of Broward County

Member, Educational Support & Management Association of Broward County

Inducted Member, Golden Key International Honour Society

Superintendent’s Appointee – State Dropout Prevention Taskforce

Level Chairperson for Center Principals

Served on Superintendent’s Senior Management Team as Center Principal Representative Consulting Educational Leader for City of West Park Education Advisory Board

One of three-person team at Koinonia Worship Center that planned, organized and successfully executed the first community-wide education summit

Content Expert for the District’s Effective Schools Program (One Voice Plan), developed and facilitated staff development at the Foundation and Application Levels for Lezotte’s Correlates of Effective Schools

Contributing member of team charged with the district’s reform initiative for alternative centers

Center Principal Representative on the District’s Budget Forecast Committee, which planed and approved all major funding allocations for the district

Broward Principals and Assistants Board of Directors

Served as Co-Lead Principal for Zone Feeder Schools (provided staff development for teacher and parents, began the work that became our K-12 seamless curriculum and educational experience for our students)

Member, National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP)

2003 – pres.:

2002 – pres.: 1999 – 2012:

1999:

1997 – 07: 1997 – pres.: 1997 – pres.: 1989 – pres.:

2017: 2016: 2015:

2015: 2013: 2011:

2011: 2007:

2007: 2007: 2007:

2006: 2006: 2006:

2006:

2006: 2006:

2006:

2006: 2003 – 07:

Member, National Alliance of Black School Educators, Broward Chapter – Serve as mentor to aspiring leaders and teacher leaders, workshop facilitator, past chair of the annual scholarship committee, which provides two to four annual scholarships for graduating seniors

Consulting Educational Leader for Koinonia Worship Center Education Ministry Member of planning team at Koinonia Worship Center to develop, implement, and sustain the yearly church-sponsored FCAT Tutorial Program that provides supplemental academic assistance to over 200 students a year at no cost

Inducted Member, Phi Delta Kappa (ΦDK) Professional Fraternity in Education

Member, Broward Principals and Assistants Association

Member, Florida Association of School Administrators

Member, Koinonia Worship Center and Village (church affiliation)

Member, Delta Sigma Theta (DSQ) Sorority, Inc. (preeminent, worldwide service-based sorority)

Awards and Honors

South Florida Legacy Magazine Honoree – South Florida’s Top Black Educators

Florida Atlantic University Distinguished Alumna – College of Education

South Florida Legacy Magazine Honoree – 25 Most Influential Black Women in Business and Leadership

Inductee – Broward Education Foundation, Alumni Hall of Fame

National Alliance of Black School Educators Distinguished Leadership Award

Selected as Educator of Distinction to deliver keynote address at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church’s Annual Baccalaureate Service – Palm Bay, FL

Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority, Inc. Women of Distinction Honoree

Proclamation from the City of Hallandale Beach, FL (May 25, 2007, declared Valerie Smith Wanza Day in the City)

Cambridge Registry of Who’s Who for Distinguished Female Leaders

The Heritage Registry of Who’s Who Honoree

Selected Educator of Distinction to emcee the annual countywide Broward County Baccalaureate Service – Fort Lauderdale, FL

State of Florida Middle School Principal of the Year

Broward Principal of the Year Finalist

As an alternative center, Lanier-James Education Center achieved 333 points in the State’s A+ Accountability School Grading System, equivalent to a grade of C (improving from an F in 2005) – The only alternative center of its kind in the county and state to be graded C or above

Gubernatorial recognition as one the top 100 middle schools in the state with improved FCAT Writing performance

Met the Reach for the Stars State Reading Achievement Goal

Selected as Educator of Distinction to deliver keynote address at Koinonia Worship Center’s Annual Baccalaureate Service

Honored as Exemplary Educational Leader by National Alliance of Black School Educators, Broward Chapter Annual Scholarship Gala

Received the Broward Sheriff’s Office Outstanding School Leadership Award Superintendent’s commendations for error free operational audits

01/2007 – 12/2009:

04/1995 – 06/1996:

08/1988 – 04/1992:

07/2019 – 06/2024:

01/2022-01/2026:

Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Florida

Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Educational Leadership Degree Conferral Date: December 11, 2009

Nova Southeastern University, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Master of Science (M.S.) in Educational Leadership

Degree Conferral Date: June 30, 1996

Graduated with University Honors for Outstanding Research Project

The Florida State University, Tallahassee, Florida Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in English Education Degree Conferral Date: April 25, 1992

Florida Professional Educator’s License (#705305) Educational Leadership – All Levels

School Principal – All Levels

English – 6-12

English for Speakers of Other Languages Endorsement Gifted Education Endorsement

Florida Notary Public (Commission #HH 211871)

Professional References Available Upon Request

Mr. Ernie Lozano

Academic Preparation

August 2018 – Current Ph.D. Doctoral Student in K-12 Educational Leadership (as of 09/30/2022 have 54 earned credits) Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Florida Concentration: K-12 Administration December 2002 M.Ed. in Educational Leadership Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Florida Major: Educational Leadership December 1997 B.A. in Elementary Education Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Florida Major: Elementary Education

Licenses/Certification

1998 – 2023 FLDOE License/Cerfification

Current Florida Certificate valid through June 30, 2023

Educational Leadership (All Levels)

English Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL)

Endorsement

Elementary Education (Grades 1-6)

School Principal (All Levels)

Educational Experiences

ChiefofStaff Task-Assigned

Broward County Public Schools

September 12, 2022 to present

Executive Director, Behavioral Threat Assessments

Broward County Public Schools

July 2022 to present

Cadre Director, Office ofSchool Performance and Accountability

Broward County Public Schools

December 2017 to June 2022

Wallace Cadre Intern Director, Office ofSchool Performance and Accountability

Broward County Public Schools

September 2016 to June 2017

Principal, James S. Hunt Elementary School Broward County Public Schools

July 2012 to December 2017

Assistant Principal, McNab Elementary School

Broward County Public Schools

July 2008 to June 2012

Assistant Principal, Croissant Park Elementary School

Broward County Public Schools

April 2005 to June 2008

Curriculum Specialist, Eagle Point Elementary School

Broward County Public Schools

July 2004 to April 2005

4th Grade Teacher, Central Park Elementary School

Broward County Public Schools July 1998 to June 2004

Awards/Accomplishments

Broward County Public Schools 2016 Finalist for Principal of The Year

Florida Department of Education Elementary Finalist for Assistant Principal of The Year

Broward County Public Schools — ACCLAIM Assistant Principal of The Year

Central Park Elementary PTA Pat On the Back Award Cenfral Park Elementary – Teacher of the Year

Leadership Experiences

Managing Cross-functional Projects

Created a new threat assessment department for 2022 — 2023 school year. Collaborated with School Safety, Security, and Emergency Preparedness (SSEP), Human Resources, and Budget Department to develop job descriptions, allocate funding, hire and frain staff, secure office space, and develop vision and mission of department.

Organized and planned presentations for Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission Meetings,

Facilitated District’s Agenda Preparation Group (APG) Meetings to ensure there is a quality review process for presentations and compliance with requirements for placing items on School Board Agendas.

Collaborated with Strategic Initiative Management (SIM) and School Safety, Security, & Emergency Preparedness (SSEP) to develop guardrails for 2027 Goals and Guardrails relating to safety and security.

Collaborated with various departments to plan, coordinate, and facilitate annual Leadership Week Activities for all elementary school leaders in the district.

Assisted in the planning and implementation of Summer Experience Opportunities for students in the district

Worked collaboratively with Cadre 6 Principals and district departments to implement SMART Bond projects at schools.

Collaborated with Instructional Technology Staff and Academics to plan district implementation of technology goals.

Collaborated with Instructional Technology and Office of Service Quality to create the Ask BRIA student support platform.

Coordinated with class size and budget to review class size expectations for schools, share information with principals, and ensure class size compliance.

Coordinated with district budget staff, Talent Acquisition, Title I, Office of Academics, and Student Support Services for creating and implementing processes for the development of school and center budgets.

Collaborated with District Information Technology Department to develop database and distribution plans for over 90,000 laptops for students to participate in virtual learning during the fourth quarter of the 2019 — 2020 -school year.

Collaborated with Food and Nutrition Services to set up Meal Distribution Sites for families to pick up meals during the 2019 — 2020 Covid-19 School Closure.

Collaborated with Elementary Learning to design instructional schedules for elementary students and presented during Reopening Schools Board Workshop on Flexible Elementary Learning Plans.

Collaborated with budget department to design modified budget rollout for 2020 2021 school year due to impacts of Covid-19 pandemic on district.

Collaborated with Office of Service Quality and Office of Academics to design and implement after-hour academic supports for students with eLearning for 2020 2021 school year.

Served on the Digita15 Elementary Principal Think Tank in year one of implementation. As a member of the Digita15 Principal Think Tank, helped design procedures and protocols for sending laptops home, developed strategies to implement digital instruction to students, conducted walk-throughs and shared feedback at Digita15 schools.

Conducted weekly Collaborative Visits at schools with district departments centered around a problem of practice to provide support and feedback to school leadership teams. Developed and assisted various departments with elementary school plans for reopening schools, watched and followed updates from Summer 2020 Reopening Schools Board Workshops to share pertinent information with colleagues and principals.

Fostering a Culture of High Standards, Commitment, & Accountability

Coached and supervised fourteen elementary school principals in building strong school cultures, creating inclusive school environments, providing wrap around services to students, being strong instructional leaders, and building strong relationships with parent organizations, educational institutions, industry, service, community, and government agencies.

Tiered and differentiated support with my portfolio of schools based on student outcomes, leadership needs of school principals.

Collaborated with my instructional leadership team and district departments to provide resources and support to schools using data-driven decision making.

Supported three high-need schools in my portfolio of schools with successfully moving out of school turn-around status and state monitoring.

Led and participated in screening and selection processes of principals and assistant principals at elementary and secondary levels and participated in selection process of senior staff administrators.

Led Miramar and Everglades Innovation Zone Principals in collaborating with city officials, coordinating zone initiatives to increase parent involvement, increase student enrollment, and market schools to community.

Coordinated implementation, marketing, and evaluation of Junior Quantum Innovative Program with zone principals to create a vertical alignment of elementary schools in Coral Springs Zone with Forest Glen Middle and Coral Springs High School.

Collaborated with the principal of Coral Cove in implementation of The PA Th

(Performing Arts Theater) to Success innovative program which is a cohesive performing arts program integrating Music, Dance, Art, and Media.

Coordinated with principal of Sunset Lakes on implementation and marketing of Cambridge program to align with Glades Middle and Everglades High School

Planned and facilitated professional learning for principals during monthly cadre meetings. Completed year, long evaluation processes for my cadre of principals in Broward County Schools.

Reviewed and discussed BASA (Broward Assessment for School Administrators) Self Assessment with elementary principals to set improvement and deliberate practice goals to improve leadership performance skills.

Conducted ongoing meetings with principals to discuss, review, and monitor performance towards individual, school, and district goals.

Led a cohort of principals through the University of Virginia Partnership for Leaders in Education Midyear Retreat in January 2020.

Partnering with District Leadership to Develop and Manage Policies and Procedures Facilitated District Leadership Meetings to coordinate processes and procedures for managing Hurricane Ian’s impact on Broward County Public Schools.

Coordinate with District staff to effectively plan, set up agendas, and implement processes for School Board meetings and workshops.

Collaborated with various departments and school leaders in effectively implementing House Bill 149 which required the placement of a video camera in specified classrooms upon parent request.

Monitored and assisted Cadre 6 Principals with processes for internal accounts, audit exceptions, property and inventory and ongoing expenditures.

Collaborated with school principals in developing and implementing School Improvement Plans aligned to Strategic Plan.

Conducted ongoing walk*throughs and data chats conversations with principals to improve teacher effectiveness and student achievement for all students.

Followed, implemented and monitored labor laws as school principal and cadre director. Supported principals in planning and preparing school budgets to maximize financial resources to improve student achievement.

Collaborated with school leaders in completion of the Florida Safe Schools Assessment Tool: School Security Risk Assessment as required by F.S. 1006.1493.

Served as liaison to Public Information Office and worked with subgroup to update Advertising Policy # 6300.

Participated in work group to strategize school choice processes for 2020 — 2021 school year.

Participated in work group to discuss Kindergarten — Eighth Grade model repurposing conversations and budget planning for 2020 — 2021 school year.

Participated in School Utilization Optimization Planning Meetings during 2019-2020 school year.

Participated in planning around Opportunity School Model Budgets and Policy 5004.1 School Choice.

Participated in planning meetings for getting more students in under-enrolled schools. Served on committee as OSPA Liaison to provide suggestions for updating Facility Use/Lease Policy 1341.

Collaborated with the Office of Academics to review and update District Threat

Assessment Policy.

Collaborated with Service Quality and school leaders to resolve parent and community concerns.

Collaborated with Employee and Labor Relations to resolve employee disagreements and grievances.

Assisted school leaders in implementing corrective action and progressive discipline with staff.

Served on the Before and After School Child Care (BASCC) Fund Committee to assist with budget decisions that impact schools.

Working successfully with individuals and groups from diverse educational, social, and ethnic backgrounds

Facilitated School Safety Task Force Meetings to discuss school safety and security and provide District Leadership with recommendations for improvement.

Facilitated Professional Development on Making High Quality Decisions and Working as a Highly Effective Team as part of the District Leadership Preparation Program and District Leadership Support Program.

Collaborated with Florida Bureau of School Improvement and Office of Service Quality to review, provide feedback, and monitor progress on the implementation of school wide improvement plans (SIPS), turnaround option plans (TOPs), and school improvement grants to support improved outcomes for all students.

Provided input in development of District’s Strategic Plan and worked with principals to achieve goals in plan through implementation and data collection.

Represented District Leadership and presented on various topics at monthly ESE Advisory Meetings and District Advisory meetings.

Facilitated round table discussions and collected input at Ed Talk event which is a public forum designed to engage the community in discussing educational strategies and advancing the District’s Strategic Plan.

Participated in the planning and presented during Parent University on Ask Bria and Reengaging students and families to return to face-to-face instuction following pandemic. Served on the ESLS (Exceptional Student Learning Support) Community Round Table to collaborate on the Exceptional Student Learning Support Division’s and the District’ s goals as well as make decisions as to what practices are best for students with Individual Education Plans (IEPs).

Collaborated with Florida Atlantic University, partnering school districts, and the Florida Department of Education on development of a Level 2 School Principal Assessment. Collaborated with district departments to organize Summer Leadership Week for School Leaders.

Met weekly with fellow cadre directors to calibrate district expectations for school leaders, plan for implementation of district initiatives, collaborate with district departments, plan professional development activities, and complete district objectives.

Worked collaboratively with Cadre 6 Principals to ensure open communication and effective development, implementation, and review of the MTSS/Response to Intervention process and Individual Education Plans for students.

Provided professional development and led implementation of threat assessment review process for cadre directors and school principals to effectively monitor Behavioral Threat Assessments.

Served on TOP (Transforming Observation Practices) Cadre. Hosted first session of instructional rounds with principals to observe teachers, have round table discussions with principals, and develop common language for scoring elements in 10bservation.

Collaborated with Student Assessment and Research Department to identify and create plans for implementation of school and district assessments.

Served as Zone Facilitator for Coral Springs Zone and worked with schools and parents in the zone to participate in boundary process for the zone.

Office of School Performance Accountability Liaison for the following departments

Exceptional Student Education Division

Public Information Office

District Weekly Threat Assessment Team Meetings

2020 2021 School Reopening Plan Elementary Schools

2020 2021 Device Distribution Team

Budget

Accounts & Financial Reporting Capital Budget

Student Assessment & Research Class Size Reduction

Conference Presentations

Coordinated, presented on topic Empower Broward Schools Teacher Turn-around

Program, and served as a panelist during closing session at FLDOE Bureau of School Improvement District Convening April 2021

Presented the topics, Office of Service Quality & Collaborative School Visits with other Broward District Leaders at the 62nd Council of the Great City Schools Annual Fall Conference in Baltimore, Maryland.

Presented the topic Collaborative School Visits with other Broward District Leaders at the 4th Annual National Summit for Principal Supervisors in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Presented on Effective Implementation of Behavioral Threat Assessments at the National Safety Summit in Orlando, Florida.

Professional Skills