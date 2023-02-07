I am unbale to get to the BROWARD COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD meeting however this is my comment:

Cartwright’s Exit Deal.

“Good morning. My name is Bobby Henry and I am the publisher of the Westside Gazette.

I am here to urge you to reject the agreement that was made between Dr. Cartwright and her lawyer with the Board attorney and Board chair.

It is extortion, plain and simple What message are we sending to our students when the adults who are leading them will enter into an agreement that is unethical and may be illegal.

If Dr. Cartwright knows of any bad behavior of anyone, then she should do the ethical thing. She should go through the process of filing a lawsuit and proving her allegations in court.

The accusations she has are meritless and we all know it.

She knows it.

But, even if they are not. Even if there is some truth to some of her claims, it is unethical for Board members to vote to give her money to silence her from exposing their alleged wrongdoings. Board members should recuse themselves if they are a part of the allegations. How do you vote to pay her money to protect your secrets.

It is bribery. Plain and simple.

It is a shake down.

It is black mail.

It is extortion.

What superintendent collects dirt on her bosses and waits to use it as a bargaining chip? She behaves more like a mob crime boss than she does a PhD’d educator.

I have to wonder if those Board members who have supported her now see her for who she truly is. Do you now see what those of us who have been reporting on her knew of her from the beginning.

Do you now see what the people from Osh Kosh, oh my Gosh, warned us about?

You have only one choice today. Reject the agreement being brought before you.

Bring a motion to terminate Dr. Cartwright immediately with cause.

Select an interim and move on to rebuilding this district.

If you can’t do it for yourselves. Do it for our children.

Thank you. “