Accountability and Concensus

By Patricia Mellerson

Two Minute Warning’s weekly program featured its second in a series dedicated to voting. The program was initiated some time ago to address the concerns surrounding the lack of enthusiasm by many toward voting. Local and state elections may find less than ten percent voting. The major question is why? The game has changed, but the conversation must continue. We are aware of the myriad voter suppression laws being enacted nationwide. This isn’t new. It happened many times before. Time is critical for constructive action.

The distinguished panelists were Mr. Pat Bryant, long time Civil Rights Journalist and activist; Mr. Richard Hoye, president of the Broward County Democratic Executive Committee, and Ms. Jasmine Shirley, recognized for her commitment to her community thru her many organizations, including the NAACP and League Of Women Voters.

This group provided a spirited discussion on how to successfully hold leaders accountable and to develop strategies to foster meaningful consensus with long- and short-term goals and objectives. What is needed? Who will rise to accept the challenge?

It was repeated: all organizations must come together, chart a plan for change. We can reprogram the communities to show leaders know and understand the intimate needs and concerns of the voters. Vision casting must be better. Leaders should incorporate old strategies using new technology. Block captains worked very well years ago. New technology allows contact through social media. Both are needed.

The democratic party has coffee hours and BBQS. Mr. Bryant stated, “from my years of civil rights activism, this voter suppression climate is a repeat of yester years. It is just taking place in a new environment.” The hosts and panelists agreed but offered different strategies based on today’s environment. In yester years, minority communities were located in the same geographical zip code. Not true today… Crossing lines have changed, but we must cross those lines to reach all voters.

How can these voters be identified and located? Mr. Hoye suggested use of the data provided by the democratic party. Others feel more data is needed. A survey was suggested. Even when voters are identified, how can their needs be identified? This data from the survey can be analyzed, tabulated, and distributed to organizations, leaders, and groups. It can be an educational tool. Many voters feel there is no reason to vote. “Politicians do not care about me.” Voters, once engaged, will select politician, rather than politicians selecting communities based on dollars Contributed. A business will not locate to an area before conducting a survey to determine feasibility for success. This is the same concept.

Who are the suggested parties to be formed in a cohesive leadership consortium?

Ministers, Party Leaders, Social Organizations such as the Divine Nine, Lawyers Associations, Medical Associations, Unions, Youth Groups, etc. Many are working alone. These energies must be combined into one energy source. Umoja. The most critical election of our time is just months away. The hosts and panelists were unanimous in their loud call: now is the time for accountability, consensus and unity. We need to understand our environment. We must do a better job on outreach and education; no group can be left out. The message must be our vote is our voice. That powerful voice can overcome the dollars poured into campaigns.

The panelists thanked the host, The Westside Gazette, Mr. Bobby henry and the Co-Host Mr. Perry Busby for providing the opportunity for open dialogue. The Gazette wants to lead the way for all minority media sources to become the vehicle for outreach and education on voting rights and opportunities. (Umoja) Swahilli For Unity.