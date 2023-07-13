Accused Philadelphia Mass Shooter Told Cops Strange Motive Behind Rampage

(Photo: Philadelphia Police Department)

By Atlanta Tribune

The gunman accused of killing five people and injuring two children in Philadelphia told authorities why he went on the deadly rampage. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker told police he opened fire Monday night (July 3) to help authorities curb gun violence in the city.

Reporters learned from sources close to the investigation that Carriker made these remarks hours after he was arrested in the 1600 block of South Frazier Street. He reportedly told officers that Yahweh, the Hebrew name for God, will be sending more people to help without elaborating further.

Witnesses told reporters the alleged gunman stood in the middle of the street screaming and even uttering, “It’s time to go to war!” before firing discriminately in the Kingsessing neighborhood. Officials said teenagers, adults, and a mother with her two children inside a car were caught in the crossfire.

Police identified the five slain victims as 20-year-old Lashyd Merritt, 29-year-old Dymir Stanton, 59-year-old Ralph Moralis, 15-year-old Da’Juan Brown, and 31-year-old Joseph Wamah Jr. Two boys, ages 2 and 13, were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Officials later found Carriker, donned in a ski mask and body armor, lying on the ground waiting for officers to arrest him. They said they recovered a ghost gun, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, and a police scanner at the time of his arrest.

Detectives also spoke with the suspect’s roommates, who described Carriker as a “biblical extremist” who’s been increasingly agitated lately. They also said the 40-year-old has been walking around in a ballistic vest, screaming in his home, and believed civilians should help police protect their neighborhoods.

“Obviously, this person was exhibiting abnormal behavior for quite a while,” Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore said during a news conference.

Carriker is facing five counts of first-degree murder among a slew of other charges, including reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, and attempted murder.