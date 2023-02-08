Advocacy in Motion Commissioner Pamela Beasley-Pittman

By Dixie Ann Black

Fifteen years ago, Pamela Beasley-Pittman happened to attend an event in North Florida. Among the speakers was a female African American city commissioner who delivered a powerful address.

“As I listened to her speaking, I distinctly heard the Holy Spirit say to me, ‘You are going to do that.’

In that moment it seemed unimaginable. It was a WOW moment.”

Fast forward fifteen years. Commissioner Beasley-Pittman was sworn in on December 6th., 2022 as the first ever elected Black female commissioner for the city of Fort Lauderdale (District 3). (Commissioner Magdalene Lewis was appointed in 2008.)

The retired Broward County Sheriff’s Office Extradition Specialist, wife and mother of three grown children credits her years of community service for preparing her for her new role. The daughter of Ella Benefield and Rev. James E Beasley, Pamela Beasley-Pittman also has a doctorate in theology and is an ordained minister. She was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale and has spent much of her adult life in the role of community advocate. She has been the president of the Historic Dorsey Riverbend Civic Association and is the founder and CEO of Unified Central Broward Neighborhood Alliance, Inc.

When asked why she ran for office, the commissioner explained,

“I’ve always been someone who speaks up for others, steps in and is hands on.” She added that during her years as HOA president she has discovered much that is available to the community that has not yet been tapped into.

How will she use this information to help the communities of District 3?

Commissioner Beasley-Pittman’s focus is on awareness. The new mixed-use, multi-family development at the intersection of Sistrunk Boulevard and Avenue of the Arts in Fort Lauderdale is a great example. By bringing awareness and advocacy Mrs. Beasley-Pittman was able to help influence developers to name the complex after a local local hero, Cannonball Adderley, a renowned musician and former teacher at Dillard High School. ‘The Adderley’ includes two six story residential structures with over four hundred units. Ten percent of this total will be allocated for affordable housing.

Here again the commissioner sees an opportunity to advocate and bring awareness to developers and other businesses in the area.

“The average median income formula allows folks to fall under the guidelines even though they are not meeting the income guideline. The formula needs to be updated. Only about forty-four units will be reserved for affordable housing. This will not even make a dent in the need. So, what about asking developers to update the formulas?”

The commissioner sees these and other avenues for advocacy and awareness to bring much needed change.

“If we don’t encourage our children to live and buy here, others will come and buy. We must teach them to be proud of what our forefathers did. Sistrunk corridor is the hub, the foundation of our community, branching out to other areas like Golden Heights. If you made it to Golden Heights, it’s because of what was started at Sistrunk. So we walk the tight-rope of pouring in and recognizing the value of our community, encouraging youth to stay but also encouraging others from outside so that no one feels they can’t live here and those who are here don’t feel pushed out. [The question is,] how do we make it affordable for everyone?”

Beasley-Pittman answers her own question with a strategy.

“I plan to district caucus.” In essence, the commissioner plans to work with like-minded individuals by engaging fifteen civic organizations in the district. The focus would then move from individual HOA agendas to community focus. Community speakers and leaders would then bring in information and awareness concerning police relations, job opportunities, education for children, infrastructure and other issues that affect the community at large. Information from these meaningful community conversations would then be brough back to the commission meetings for further discussion and support.

There are fifteen neighborhoods in the commissioner’s district.

“The north side of Broward has different needs from the south side. We will be going to all areas: Melrose Park, Hollywood, Pompano, Oakland Park, Lauderdale Lakes, Lauderhill, Miramar, Tamarac and other urban neighborhoods. All cities have urban components that are underserved. We can mastermind, strategize and execute. The mission is to bring harmony and mobility to not just Fort Lauderdale but county-wide.

Regarding the newly elected team of commissioners, Beasley-Pittman said, “Like any team, we have to gel and bond. I believe there are some like-minded individuals and as we move forward we can work on these and other changes.”

What makes Commissioner Pam Beasley-Pittman think that such lofty goals are attainable at this time in Broward County?

“I’m standing on my faith. And I believe this assignment is ordained by God. God has given me the ear to hear what the people want. It’s not me. It’s about the healing of the land. The soil needs to be turned over to start the new growth. A path has been laid before me and I’m walking this journey according to the leading of the Holy Spirit.”