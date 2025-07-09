After 31 Years of Service, Michael B. Kennedy Honored by U.S. Southern Command

Advertisement

By Sylvester Robinson/Westside Gazette

MIAMI, FL — After more than three decades of dedicated service to his country, both in uniform and as a civilian, Michael B. Kennedy was honored in a heartfelt retirement ceremony hosted by the United States Southern Command’s Joint Cyber Center.

Kennedy, the son of Arthur and Joyce W. Kennedy, concluded a distinguished 31-year career marked by innovation, leadership, and steadfast commitment to national defense. A moment of personal pride punctuated the ceremony as his parents, who had once pinned on his Lieutenant bars at the start of his military journey, returned to present him with his retirement pin — closing the circle on a lifetime of service.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Kennedy began his military career as a Minuteman III ICBM Deputy Missile Combat Crew Commander. He served honorably during Operation Desert Storm, helping to safeguard U.S. strategic capabilities at a pivotal time in military history. His career later shifted to the civilian sector, where he played key roles at United States European Command (EUCOM), Africa Command (AFRICOM), and Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

At SOUTHCOM, Kennedy most recently served as an IT Specialist for Data Management. He was instrumental in leading elements of the SOUTHCOM 2020 transformation initiative, advancing data strategy, and introducing knowledge-sharing tools that will continue to benefit the command long after his departure.

“We proudly celebrate Mr. Kennedy, who has honorably served United States Southern Command as both a military service member and a civilian for 31 years,” a SOUTHCOM Joint Cyber Center representative said during the ceremony. “His contributions to this command have been invaluable, and his colleagues will forever cherish the time spent working alongside him. As Mr. Kennedy embarks on his retirement; it is our privilege to conduct this ceremony in his honor.”

Throughout his career, Kennedy earned numerous commendations and awards, including recognition for helping establish AFRICOM, leading adaptive technology demonstrations, and delivering excellence in enterprise IT architecture. His professionalism, technical skill, and calm leadership earned him the trust of commanders, colleagues, and mission partners alike.

Kennedy holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and has pursued extensive training in cybersecurity, project management, and enterprise systems planning. His expertise has helped enhance mission readiness and cyber resilience across multiple combatant commands.

Outside of his professional life, Kennedy is a devoted husband to Joyce Peck Kennedy, proud father to David and Daniel, and loving grandfather to Amara and Noah. In retirement, he looks forward to spending more time with his family and embracing the next chapter of his life.

His colleagues say his absence will be deeply felt but his impact will endure.