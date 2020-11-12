An educator, community servant and leader Margaret Haynie Birch has closed her books for the last time

From Esther Baylor, Henrietta Davis and Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

It is with profound sadness that we bring awareness to the transition of yet another one of our community leaders, Margaret Haynie Birch who was called to her everlasting comfort of home in God’s Kingdom on Monday, November 2, 2020 .

Mrs. Margaret Haynie Birch, born on April 23, 1938 in Jasper, Florida, was an active participant in many organizations and an advocate for children in all of Broward County for many years.

Known for her fervor in championing causes that were near to her she was respected by all. There were not many circles you could go into and people would not know Margaret’, from the pews in church to the halls of politics and the streets of the city people knew Margaret.

In remembering her, a close friend Meredith McCleary supposed, “In my time of knowing Margaret for over twenty years, we often laughed at our ability to read each other with unspoken words (just a glance). No, we did not always agree, but always respected from where each was coming. In recent conversations with Margaret, I suggested that maybe she should slow down a bit (as I was attempting to do), her response was, “I know, but we just must keep moving!” This is shown in the full speed ahead that she exemplified in promoting the projects and activities of the Kiwanis Club of Central Broward.”

Margaret received her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science with a minor in Elementary Education from Clark College (now Clark University) and further her education while earning a Master’s Degree in Education from Florida Atlantic University.

For 38 years Margaret toiled in the Broward County School District as an educator. During her tenure, she was among the first African American teachers to work at Nova Blanche Foreman Elementary School and was one of their most outstanding teachers on staff. She moved onto middle school at Lauderdale Lakes Middle and received the Teacher-of-the-Year Award during her time there. She served as a mentor and then went on to become Principal of Plantation Elementary where she was honored for her duties there in leading her school to the best it could be before retiring in 1998.

“How I Remember Margaret Haynie Birch. As a student growing up in Fort Lauderdale Mrs. Haynie, as she was known then, was very instrumental in my life. We attended the same church and she knew my mother very well. That meant she could straighten me out if need be. She also taught at Dillard Elementary School where I attended 1st through 6th grade. Even though she was not my teacher, she often had me come to her class to share things we learned in church and Sunday School.

What I loved most about Mrs. Haynie Birch was her sincere love for teaching, and her tireless dedication and passion for the betterment of this community, and honoring those who made a difference. I was able to speak with her and Walter a few weeks ago upon her return home from rehab. It was truly an uplifting conversation and I reminded her of how she helped raise me. And she responded, “Look like I did a pretty good job”. I pray her legacy lives on. She will truly be missed. With my deepest sympathy, Deacon David Wright.

Oasis Reading Room

Margaret Haynie Birch had a vision to establish a Scholastic Reading Oasis Room at Larkdale Elementary School in Lauderhill, Florida at a cost of $10,000. The purpose of this room is to promote literacy by creating a space where parents and their children can come together in an informal setting after school to read together or students may use during the school day. This program includes colorful walls 1,200+ books from Scholastic, rainbow bean bags, books galore carpet, four-shelf bookshelves, a modular reading center, a stereo listening station and a plaque for the school. Her vision was realized as a result of receiving matching funds of $5,000 from the Toyota Foundation, Inc., an additional donation from one of our Kiwanis Division clubs, and Kiwanis Club of Central Broward volunteers who painted the room and set-up the furniture.

On April 10, 2018, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the completion of the Scholastic Reading Oasis Room at Larkdale Elementary School. It has provided an additional resource for the children in addition to an initial library collection of over 10,000 books and other related materials.

Upon retirement, Margaret was just getting started. Her accomplishments and community service are expansive. Affiliated with Sistrunk Historical Organization (“Sistrunk”) since 2003, she has served as the organization’s President and Board Chair since mid-2007. She breathed new life into the Sistrunk Organization following William Dandy, carrying on almost 40-year tradition of providing programming that celebrates the accomplishments of people of African American descent. Under Margaret’s leadership, this organization has founded a scholarship program that has awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships in its short history.

During her later years, Margaret received the harsh news that she had developed breast cancer and just like she approached all her endeavors she took it on with strength, courage and that fighting spirit that we all know her for. She never even let it slow her down. In fact, she became even more active in the community with fighting that cause within the Fort Lauderdale area and became a multi-year committee member for The Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society.

American Cancer Society

Masterminding with a group of like-minded residents of North West Fort Lauderdale, Mrs. Birch, along with Dr. Edwin Hamilton, and Mr. Bobby Henry, naming a few, jumped into action with the American Cancer Society of Broward County. This action resulted into a commitment to something new to our African American Community. Thus, a Relay for Life event was scheduled at Sunland Park (Carter Park). Her commitment began circa in the early 1990’s, spanning for more than 3 decades. Driven by passion, Ms. Birch worked diligently and tirelessly to advocate via fundraising, bringing awareness of cancer prevention and services of the American Cancer Society. During many years of advocacy, the fundraising yielded Tens of Thousands of dollars for cancer research. Committee chair, committee member, team member, and Team mentor are only a few areas in which she served.

She went on to continue her community service by serving on numerous boards, committees, political entities, and community organizations, always distributing her message of education, community service and activism, political awareness including the importance of voting by our community.

Margaret has been a women’s advocate for many years and has aligned herself with organizations and activities that are passionate about women’s rights, support, and betterment. To name but a few of her activities over the past several years, Margaret’s efforts in working for/with women have resulted in: receiving an award from Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies for her community service in mentoring young expectant mothers and received an award from The Kiwanis Club of Central Broward for her participation in the Shots For Tots program.

“There is so much I could say about Sis. Margaret Birch. However, the one thing that stands out is, ‘servant leader.’ She epitomized servant leadership. Whenever we would dialogue with one another, it would in some way lead to her sharing her heart about serving others. Our church, the New Mount Olive Baptist Church, has truly experienced a great loss in having Sister Birch being called from labor to reward.”–Dr. Marcus D. Davidson, Senior Pastor New Mount Olive Baptist Church

The City of Fort Lauderdale was her home and the New Mount Olive Baptist Church was her church home. She is the proud mother of two sons – Lynnwood K. Haynie and Walter R. Haynie, II with two daughters-in-law, Daphne and Michelle Haynie and loving grandmother of four – Ryan, Randall, Richard, and Genniev Haynie.

As We Knew Her—

Margaret Haynie Birch was a visionary whose sight was far beyond her present circumstances. Margaret was truly a leader who worked as an organizer and whose vision was always for the success of the organization especially if the outcome benefits children. Nothing precluded the success of her commitment to the community, particularly to the development of success for others. -Julie Hunter, Former Interim Dir., Broward County Library Systems

I knew Margaret for a long time afar, and she presented a no-nonsense and sometimes gruff exterior, but in joining Kiwanis, I learned that underneath, she was caring and fiercely loyal to those she loved and respected. We enjoyed a friendship filled with humor that I am grateful to have had, one that I will miss. –Dr. Victoria Thurston, Former President, Kiwanis Club of Central Broward

To say that she was a larger than life character would be an understatement. She served as a pillar in our community. She was a mother to some, mentor to many, but a servant to all mankind. We thank God for the blessings she has been to all and we pray that memories of her will live on forever. The Kiwanis Club of Central Broward express our deepest condolences on the passing of our great civic servant and immediate past president—Margaret Haynie Birch.

–Ray Martin, President Kiwanis Club of Central Broward Commissioner, City of Lauderhill,

Educators are extraordinary individuals. The practicality of good education comes only through the heart and soul of a good educator. Margaret Haynie Birch was lifelong educator. She made an indelible impact on thousands of students during her decades of service through Broward County Schools. She inspired many students to achieve academic excellence. She was known for her strong communication skills, hard work and gift of teaching. She retired from Plantation Elementary School. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten. –Dr. Rosalind Osgood,

Vice Chairperson Broward County School Board

What I admired the most about Mrs. Margaret Haynie Birch was her essentialness. Whenever I needed wisdom, knowledge and understanding pertaining to a situation, I knew where to go and who to speak with. I will always cherish the day I informed her that the CDSF (Calvin Dudley Senior Foundation) would be honoring her. We sat down in her living room and went over all the details. She said, “I will be honored.” Then, she looked me directly into my eyes and said, “I’mmm sooo proud of you Mr. Calvin Dudley.” –Calvin Dudley, Sr., Founder, Calvin Dudley Senior Foundation, Inc.

My FONDEST memory will probably be Margaret’s ability to partnership and talk with you about a new idea—yours or hers—then flash that BIG SMILE, as she was convincing you to take it on (MOST TIMES YOU DID). Her love of projects, family (especially grandchildren), politics, and community work will be a legacy for Broward County. She is and will be missed. –Meredith McCleary, Travel Consultant MEM Consultants, Inc.

I had the pleasure of being secretary of the Lake Aire Civic Association, Inc. where Margaret Haynie Birch served as president from 2003 to March 2020. Through her tireless leadership, numerous neighborhood improvements have been accomplished. Officials in the City and County knew her name well, and they responded when she called. The goal of her leadership was to keep our neighborhood a protected place to live, family oriented and a well-maintained community. Her ultimate desire was for this neighborhood to be a great place to live and encouraged participation in the monthly meetings and occasional social events.

Members of Lake Aire still praise her and express appreciation for her excellent leadership. She fought the fight; she finished her course and kept the faith. Well done President Birch; “well done thy good and faithful servant.” Margaret Haynie-Birch will forever be in the hearts of the Lake Aire Community. –Linda Patrick, President Lake Aire Civic Association, Inc

I know her as an honest and caring person who was “always there” for her friends and family. We traveled together; we raised our children together; we had fun together; and we prayed together—true friends. Our adult children continue to be friends today. –Zarline Scott, A True Friend

Every conversation with Mrs. Birch was a privilege and a learning experience for me. I am forever grateful for the opportunities she afforded me. She would willingly allow me to glean from her arsenal, i.e., her brilliant mind. Her guidance and leadership helped me to be a successful Relay for Life chairperson. Wow! Precise, Intentional and always With Purpose is what I will never forget. –Dr. Pamela Beasley Pittman, President Historic Dorsey Riverbend Civic Association, Inc. Relay for Life, Past Chairperson.

Mrs. Birch joined Broward Citizens for Seniors, Inc. in 2014 as a dedicated board member and played a vital role in the inception of the organization. She worked on various committees assuring that her skills and wisdom served to promote the goals of the organization in helping senior citizens. Margaret was always committed and responsible for any task undertaken—without a doubt. Her contact with the local business community helped provide sponsorship for the organization’s signature event, the annual Seniors Prom. She never hesitated to utilize public media as well as personal contacts to bring people together for the cause. Mrs. Birch was definitely an amazing woman that never ceased to make things happen. Personally, I’ve always viewed Margaret as a woman of many powerful words and an abundance of wisdom. She has been and will always be recognized as someone that loved the community and would fight for the education and the preservation of Broward County’s history. She will certainly be missed; however, her legacy will live on through the work of those who share her love for our community. —Henrietta Davis, President Broward Citizens for Seniors, Inc.

Whenever Mrs. Margaret Haynie Birch’s name is mentioned, we quickly remember her as a trailblazer; a woman with tireless work ethics; a woman with charm and persuasiveness to get others involved in bettering the community; a woman with genuine interest in others for the impact they make in the community; and a woman with lots of spunk (courageous and determination) to support others. Mrs. Birch shared many stories about how she joined the Sistrunk Historical Festival Board in 2004, where she was privileged to work closely with the late William Dandy.

Margaret Haynie Birch has a special affinity for Sistrunk Historical Organization’s Annual Parade and Festival, Annual Scholarship Gala, Dillard High’s bands and performing arts programs. She has left her footprints on Sistrunk Boulevard in the City of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Sistrunk Board of Directors has vowed to continue her legacy Additionally, she loved her church, and always kept the Kiwanis Club of Central Broward and the schools/students they served in her heart.

Well done, Margaret Haynie Birch, you good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; God put you in charge of many things. May you go and share our master’s happiness. (Matthew 25:21) –Lisa and Sam Monroe, Executive Directors Sistrunk Historical Organization, Inc.

Mrs. Birch—a hard working person and a neighbor who has always treated me very kind, even opening her doors to me. I truly enjoyed working with her for years with the Sistrunk festivities as well as other engagements in the community. As a genuine person, I thank her for loving me and letting me know how she appreciated my working with her. I will truly miss her. I know our God has called her through that tunnel and said “a job well done.” We SALUTE our genuine friend! –Harriet Gregory & Mom Your Friends

Mrs. Margaret Birch was a direct yet very eloquent speaking person. I always admired her strength, dedication and her tenacity. I was introduced to her by the late Mrs. Bloneva Bullard who was the former Outreach Coordinator for Sickle Cell Disease Association of Broward County Inc. (SCDABC). Mrs. Birch was a dedicated long time member and supporter of SCDABC and I’m confident that she influenced others to support and join the fight to help eradicate sickle cell anemia. . On December 22, 2018 Mrs. Birch was recognized with an appreciation award from SCDABC. Mrs. Birch was a motivator who always encouraged me about my work, and gave me that extra push needed when things didn’t go as planned. She joined the Friends of Broward County African-American Research Library and Cultural Center a few years ago where I served on that Executive Board. Another positive role model in my life has gained her heavenly wings. Her Sickle Cell Family and the Friends of AARLCC will miss her deeply. –Karen Smith, Community Outreach Coordinator Sickle Cell Disease Association of Broward County

We will miss Mrs. Birch. Mrs. Birch was an integral part of the Senior Connection Program run by Mount Olive Development Corporation. She loved the Senior Connection Program and attended three days per week. She demanded that we serve fried fish at least once a month. Mrs. Birch was often the spokesperson for the 132 members of the Program. She was featured in the American Baptist Home Mission Board’s newsletter following Hurricane Michael. We could always count on her photos and PSA’s (Public Service Announcements) about the Program. –Dr. Rosalind Osgood, CEO MODCO Staff and Senior Connection Program Participants

I’ve known Margaret for over 65 years. She was my neighbor on North West 5th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, and we both attended Dillard High School, graduating in 1955. It was a privilege to have Margaret teach my youngest daughter in the 70s at Nova Elementary School. I greatly appreciated her guidance and supervision even after my daughter left her class. We were blessed to remain friends throughout the years.

Words that come to mind when I think of her are intelligent, strong, and encouraging. She will be missed. –Daisy Williams, Classmate Dillard High School Class of 1955

In remembering Margaret what comes to mind is even though we didn’t see each other often because I live in another state. However, I can fondly remember her smile, giving me a warm hug and speaking about the things we had done in the past for our community and how our work must continue. May she find her needed rest in peace.– Levi Henry, Jr. Publisher Emeritus Westside Gazette Newspaper

Margaret Haynie Birch held so many vital roles that contributed to our community; educator, Sistrunk Historical Society Director, homeowner association and a faithful church member. We mourn the loss and honor her legacy. –State Representative Bobby DuBose

Footprints in the Sand–“One night I dreamed a dream. As I was walking along the beach with my Lord, across the dark sky flashed scenes from my life. For each scene, I noticed two sets of footprints in the sand, one belonging to me and one to my Lord. After the last scene of my life flashed before me, I looked back at the footprints in the sand. I noticed that at many times along the path of my life, especially at the very lowest and saddest times, there was only one set of footprints. This really troubled me, so I asked the Lord about it, ‘Lord, you said once I decided to follow you, You’d walk with me all the way. But I noticed that during the saddest and most troublesome times of my life, there was only one set of footprints. I don’t understand shy, when I needed You the most, You would leave me.’ He Whispered, ‘My precious child, I love you and will never leave you– Never, ever, during your trials and testing. When you saw only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you.’” –Sgt. Kersandra “Sarge” Brooks, Goddaughter

The Lord blessed me to have the privilege of knowing Mrs. Margaret Haynie-Birch all of my life. She was my unforgettable fourth grade teacher at Dillard Elementary School. She was a no nonsense educator who inspired us to believe that we could achieve anything. Later, I observed her tenacity and strength as she served on the City of Fort Lauderdale’s Advisory Board. She advocated for our community with relentless passion. She exemplified unselfish community service in a professional and personal manner that influenced and impacted us all.

–Janice Hayes, Former student

At the Urban League, we celebrate a life well lived of Ms. Margaret Haynie Birch as a trailblazer and historian. She influenced many, including me as a new CEO, ensuring that I knew the history of the community and challenged us to always be strive for excellence.

—Germaine Smith-Baugh, Ed.D., President & CEO Urban League

No was not in her vocabulary and you could never say no to her wants for the community.

—Bobby R. Henry, Sr., Publisher of the Westside Gazette

