An Inspirational Gathering of Purpose, Power, and People

Advertisement

By Von C. Howard | The Westside Gazette

There was something inspirational about what took place on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center. The inaugural Sistrunk Empowerment Summit wasn’t just another meeting on the calendar; it was a moment of reflection, truth, and transformation. With over 200 people gathered in person and online, we didn’t just talk about the Sistrunk Corridor, we spoke for it, with it, and through it. We came together as neighbors, visionaries, and advocates determined not to be left out of the conversation about our own future.

This wasn’t about lamenting or waiting for outside solutions to land in our laps. This was about the actively listening voices of those who live, work, raise families, and run businesses right here in Sistrunk and its surrounding areas. Through open dialogue and powerful testimony, we addressed the challenges we know all too well and reinforced the often-overlooked strengths that define who we are. We talked about economic opportunities, career readiness, entrepreneurship, family support, and what it means to truly trust each other again. But more than anything, we listened to one another and are now on a path of true economic revitalization for a community that’s remained stagnant for far too long.

The four panels: Governmental Policy & Accountability, Education & Workforce Development, Entrepreneurial Empowerment, and Civic & Community Engagement, offered more than just discussion points; they laid out a roadmap for action. From calls for more transparent leadership to visions of small business ecosystems, every panel echoed one truth: this work begins and ends with community. The Summit wasn’t a finish line; it was the starting point. Now is the time to walk the path we mapped out together. To organize, invest, mentor, and empower, not just for ourselves, but for the generations rising behind us.

This is a movement powered by the people who still call Fort Lauderdale home, and those who may have left but never forgot where home is. So, this is your call. Whether you’re a student with a vision, an elder with wisdom to share, a business owner ready to build, or someone who carries this area in your spirit, it’s time to lean in. Your seat at the table has been waiting. The work ahead won’t be easy, but if this Summit proved anything, it’s that our future is worth fighting for. And together, we’re just getting started.

To stay connected to the “I Am Sistrunk” initiative and find ways to get involved, visit spotlightftl.com/Sistrunk.