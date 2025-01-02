As Trump Era Begins, Carter’s Legacy of Inclusion Endures

The death of former President Jimmy Carter has reignited an appreciation for a leader who championed equality, justice, and humanity over self-interest and division. Carter, who died at 100, leaves a legacy rooted in humility and service, demonstrating what true leadership can accomplish.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent, @StacyBrownMedia

As Black America and other minority groups brace for hostility and uncertainty under the incoming administration of Donald Trump, the death of former President Jimmy Carter has reignited an appreciation for a leader who championed equality, justice, and humanity over self-interest and division. Carter, who died at 100, leaves a legacy rooted in humility and service, demonstrating what true leadership can accomplish.

Carter’s presidency from 1977 to 1981 brought meaningful progress in civil rights and inclusion. He appointed Patricia Harris as the first Black woman to a presidential cabinet, naming her Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and later Secretary of Health and Human Services. Andrew Young served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, further demonstrating Carter’s commitment to inclusion. His administration included a record number of Black federal judges, strengthened rules preventing discriminatory schools from claiming tax-exempt status, and expanded food aid programs for impoverished communities, many of which benefited Black families in rural areas.

In a previously published interview, Deputy Assistant to the President for Reorganization Jay Beck spoke fondly of Carter’s dedication to fostering opportunity for marginalized groups. “One of the things that’s happened through President Carter over the years, he’s brought inpeople to the government to work, prove themselves, learn skills, and move up so that the next time there’s a job opening in management or whatever, they’re there. Boom, they can move up,” Beck told television station WALB.

Many observers said Carter’s relationship with Black voters and civil rights leaders formed the foundation of his leadership. Martin Luther King Sr., known as “Daddy King,” was an advisor and confidant, guiding Carter on policies to advance civil rights. Coretta Scott King, Andrew Young, and other civil rights leaders saw Carter as someone who could carry the movement’s progress forward. “He was an upright man, different from the other Southerners,” said Bobby Fuse, a civil rights activist who supported Carter’s gubernatorial campaign in 1970.

Carter’s ability to rise above the racism entrenched in his Southern roots defined much of his political career. As a young school board member in Plains, Georgia, he resisted pressure to join the White Citizens’ Council and objected to his church’s exclusion of Black worshippers. Rachel Clark, a Black woman who worked on the Carter family farm, helped influence his moral compass. She taught him about selflessness and community, lessons that guided him throughout his life. “He even got teased in school for sounding Black,” said Jonathan Alter, author of “His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, a Life.”

When Carter ran for governor of Georgia in 1970, his campaign initially used dog whistles to appeal to white voters. However, after his victory, his inaugural address declared, “The time for racial discrimination is over.” Carter appointed Black judges, supported fair housing laws, and challenged systemic racism in ways that surprised even his critics.

After leaving the Oval Office, Carter’s commitment to service never waned. Over four decades, he and his wife Rosalynn partnered with Habitat for Humanity, building thousands of homes for needy families. Mark Minick, a Friends of Jimmy Carter Board member, described Carter’s relentless dedication. “He was initiating it, he was asking for volunteers,” Minick stated in a 2023 interview. “He never minded asking you to do anything, and if he did ask you to do something, you’d figure out how to do it.”

Carter’s human rights advocacy extended globally. His negotiation of the Camp David Accords remains a pivotal achievement, securing peace between Israel and Egypt. Even later in life, Carter stood firm on controversial issues like Palestinian freedom. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) issued a statement recognizing Carter’s courage. “President Carter was a humanitarian role model,” said CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad. “Even when he faced vitriolic attacks for his prescient book ‘Palestine: Peace, Not Apartheid,’ he stood firm.”

Carter’s connection to the Black Press also marked a historic milestone. In 1977, he invited Black journalists to the White House for the first time and issued Proclamation 4507, declaring Black Press Day. That year coincided with the 150th anniversary of “Freedom’s Journal,” the nation’s first Black newspaper.

“Whenever I had a chance to spend time with President Carter, it was clear that he didn’t just profess these values,” said former President Barack Obama. “He embodied them. He made that choice again and again over the course of his 100 years, and the world is better for it.”

From a peanut farmer to President of the United States, “his incredible life, legacy, and leadership are a testament to the power of the American dream,” said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. “His commitment to humility, kindness, and service to others will continue to be a North Star for future generations of public servants.”

Vice President Kamala Harris added, “After leaving office, President Carter continued his fight for peace, democracy, and human dignity through the Carter Center. His life and legacy continue to inspire me—and will inspire generations to come. Our world is a better place because of President Carter.”

Carter once said during his Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech, “God gives us the capacity for choice. We can choose to alleviate suffering. We can choose to work together for peace.”