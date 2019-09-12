Author Judie Estell Nance at book signing

The story is about a young Egyptian girl named Neriyah who lived on the Nile River with her family. Her love for her father took her to a new and dangerous place. But her courage and bravery brought them home again. Neriyah wants every girl to know that if you stand up for what is right,you will be heard.

Judie Estell Nance, an American author, was born in Arkansasin a time when there was not much to be had, except an imagination. Telling stories was always a passion, making them up as she went along. Her first book titled, Short and Virtuous Bedtime Stories for Children, can be found in Broward County Libraries and the Mississippi County Library in Arkansas. She also enjoys reading to children at local libraries and programs.

Telling stories has always been a big part of her life. and she has no plans of stopping.

Judie will be at a book signing at The Broward County Christian Book Fair Festival on Saturday, September 14 at the Mount Hermon Family Life Center, 404 N.W. Seventh Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, 33311.

