Love to Salsa? Then slip on your dance shoes and join us for Sabados de Salsa: A Tribute to the Fania All Stars by The David Luca Band. The event will take place at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on Saturday, September 28 and will feature salsa lessons from 8:15 p.m. to 9 p.m., taught by instructors from Casa Salsa, followed by dancing to DJ Artie Bronx who will play the latest in Salsa, Bachata, Merengue and Cumbia in between sets from the eight-piece David Luca Band. Tickets $15 for Pompano Beach residents, $20 general admission. For tickets and more information www.ccpompano.org or call (954) 545-7800.

Dance instructors from Casa Salsa will get the party started with a fun-filled lesson. As Broward’s first Latin dance studio, Casa Salsa has taught more than100,000 students, developing some of South Florida’s best dancers.

The David Luca Band will then fire up the dance floor, playing the hits of the legendary Fania All Stars. In its various incarnations since 1968, the musical group has featured an array of icons including Celia Cruz, Héctor Lavoe, Willie Colón, Rubén Blades, Tito Puente and Ismael Miranda.

