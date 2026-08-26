BCPS Celebrates New XR Devices at Sunrise Middle School

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New High-Tech Learning Tools Provided in Partnership with the College Football Playoff Foundation and Orange Bowl Committee, with Support from the Broward Education Foundation

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) Leadership; Representatives from the Orange Bowl Committee and College Football Playoff Foundation; Sunrise Middle School Students, Administrators and Staff; BCPS Instructional Innovation & Digital Learning Department Staff; and Community Stakeholders.

BCPS is excited to celebrate new Extended Reality (XR) devices at Sunrise Middle School. The high-tech devices will enhance student learning by using immersive environments across all content areas. Sunrise Middle is receiving 50 XR headsets, along with two special carts for storing, charging and sanitizing the devices. The school is also receiving a newly refreshed Innovation Space with colorful collaborative seating areas designed to further support student engagement, creativity and learning.

The new XR devices and furniture are part of a multi-year grant from the College Football Playoff Foundation and Orange Bowl Committee, with support from the Broward Education Foundation. The grant provides approximately $500,000 in funding and in-kind donations (furniture, equipment and technology) to benefit 10 District schools over five years. The initiative, now in its third year, is coordinated through the District’s Instructional Innovation & Digital Learning Department. Schools that previously received XR devices through the grant include Apollo Middle School, Bair Middle School, Hollywood Central Preparatory K-8, Millennium 6-12 Collegiate Academy and Silver Trail Middle School.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 26, 2026 10 a.m.

WHERE: Sunrise Middle School, 1750 N.E. 14th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

The College Football Playoff Foundation and Orange Bowl Committee grant provides students with hands-on, immersive learning experiences through XR headsets.