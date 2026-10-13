BCPS to celebrate National School Lunch Week with contests and prizes

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‘Cafeteria Circus’ theme highlights healthy meals, student participation Oct. 12-16

BROWARD COUNTY, FL — Broward County Public Schools will celebrate National School Lunch Week Oct. 12-16 with a week of student activities, contests, prizes and special lunchtime visits designed to highlight the importance of nutritious school meals.

This year’s theme, “Cafeteria Circus,” will bring a festive atmosphere to school cafeterias while recognizing the role healthy meals play in students’ health, energy and academic success.

Activities will include a student poster contest, the “Big Top Raffle” featuring gift cards and visits from civic leaders, School Board members and district administrators who will join students for lunch.

Students can enter the poster contest by submitting artwork inspired by the circus theme. Winning designs will be recognized and displayed at the district level, and the grand-prize winner will receive an iPad.

The Big Top Raffle will give students opportunities to win prizes by eating school breakfast and lunch during the celebration. Fifteen students, five from each school level will receive $100 gift cards.

The week will also feature proclamations recognizing National School Lunch Week from the School Board and municipalities throughout Broward County.

“National School Lunch Week is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the nutritious meals served to our students each day and the dedicated team members who make it possible,” BCPS Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn said.

Hepburn said nutritious meals help students remain focused and energized, preparing them to learn and succeed in the classroom and beyond.

The district’s Food and Nutrition Services Department provides breakfast and lunch options that meet federal nutrition standards. Meals feature fruits, vegetables, whole grains and other foods intended to support students’ health and well-being.

Through the annual celebration, BCPS aims to encourage students to participate in school meal programs while recognizing the employees who work daily to provide nutritious food across the district.

For more information, visit the Broward County Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services website.