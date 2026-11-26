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Broward County Commissioner Robert McKinzie has been unanimously selected as the county’s new mayor, succeeding Mark Bogen following the annual reorganization of the Broward County Commission on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

McKinzie, who represents District 8 and previously served as vice mayor, was chosen by his fellow commissioners to lead the county for the 2027 fiscal year. District 3 Commissioner Michael Udine was selected as vice mayor.

The leadership changes were announced following Bogen’s State of the County address, during which the outgoing mayor highlighted accomplishments from his year in office.

The reorganization also saw several commissioners sworn into office, including newly elected District 6 Commissioner Caryl Shuham and returning commissioners Lamar Fisher and Bogen.

McKinzie, a Fort Lauderdale native and longtime community leader, brings more than a decade of experience in local government to his new role. He previously served on the Fort Lauderdale City Commission from 2014 until 2022, when he was elected to represent District 8 on the Broward County Commission.

A graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, McKinzie earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bethune-Cookman University. He also has an extensive background in construction and business development, having served as president of Harper and Sons Construction, a general contracting company specializing in affordable housing and construction management.

During his tenure on the Fort Lauderdale City Commission, McKinzie championed efforts

to revitalize the historic Sistrunk Boulevard corridor, expand affordable housing, support small businesses and improve public transportation. He also advocated for community development projects, including the $15 million L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center.

His community involvement has extended to education and youth development, with fundraising efforts through Sistrunk Inc. helping to provide more than $100,000 in scholarships for local students.

McKinzie joins a line of Black leaders who have held Broward County’s mayoral position, including Josephus Eggelletion Jr., who became the county’s first African-American mayor in 2006, and Jamaican-born Dale Holness, who became its first Jamaican-American mayor in 2019.

Unlike municipal mayors, Broward County’s mayor and vice mayor are selected annually by fellow commissioners rather than directly by voters. The mayor presides over commission meetings and represents the county at official functions.

McKinzie’s elevation comes as the nine-member commission prepares for another year of decisions affecting housing, infrastructure, transportation and economic development.

Meanwhile, Shuham, a former Hollywood city commissioner, was sworn in to represent District 6, replacing term-limited Commissioner Beam Furr.

Shuham holds a civil engineering degree from Johns Hopkins University and a law degree from the University of Maryland. Her public service experience includes environmental protection, affordable housing, responsible development and climate resilience.

She has also served on several countywide boards, including Broward’s Climate Change Task Force and Solid Waste Authority.

District 4 Commissioner Lamar Fisher was sworn in for another four-year term by former Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler.

A fourth-generation Broward County resident, Fisher previously served as mayor of Pompano Beach for 11 years before joining the County Commission in 2018. He also served as Broward County mayor from 2022 to 2023.

Bogen was sworn in for another term representing District 2, with his wife, Kathleen, administering the oath of office.

During his State of the County address, Bogen highlighted several accomplishments from his year as mayor, including the passage of a quarter-cent sales surtax intended to fund heart and cancer screenings for Broward County residents, regardless of income.

Following the address, Bogen handed the mayoral gavel to McKinzie, formally marking the transition to the commission’s new leadership.

The leadership changes come as Broward County begins its 2027 fiscal year with a new mayor, vice mayor and District 6 representative.